Izzy Ogbeide has reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married

Doris Ogala cried out about her condition, calling out the name of her alleged lover and vowing that he would not get married

Fans agreed with Ogbeide’s reaction to the video and shared their opinions on the actress and her love life

Controversial content creator, Izzy Ogbeide has reacted yo the viral video of Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala who cried about her love life.

Ogala had become emotional and threatened to end it all because her alleged former lover, Chris Okafor, was getting married.

Reacting, Ogbeide dragged her and asked questions. She said that her mate now have five children and even if they want to break down, they will look at their children and put themselves together again.

She added that Ogala's family should better tie her down and flog sense into her. Ogbeide also noted that something must be wrong with the actress for crying over a man who allegedly made her lose her brother.

Stating more, Izzy said that Ogala's mate are in the army defending their countries in the time of war, and she is busy crying over a man.

Izzy Ogbeide shares more about Doris Ogala

In her video, the content creator who recently spoke about BBL claimed that Ogala might be suffering from mental illness.

She suggested that her family shouldn't have left her alone at that time. She added that she should be taken to a hospital for treatment over her condition.

Not done, Izzy Ogbeide also asked if Ogala wants to lose another family member by getting married to the cleric.

She shared what can happen to her if she and up getting married to the cleric while making some allegations against the spiritual leader.

See the video here:

What fans said about Izzy Ogbeide's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Izzy Ogbeide about Doris Ogala. Here are comments below:

@asa_uwanile24 commented:

"She’s just not mentally ok biko. Shameless Doris tufiakwa."

@dolled bny Titi shared:

"She no get sense honestly speaking,me cry for man super story ,,my heart wey no dey beat well again."

@iam_hajaraah reacted:

"She is over 40 self."

@steivy5653 shared:

"I have been saying that she needs healing."

@mul12_3456 wrote:

"The lady is mad. But at the same time, the pastor is wicked because he is the one who removed Doris in her marriage."

@officialmissdosh commented:

"Notin una go tell me dat fake pastor use something on Doris she's losing it, pastor pla undo dat thing let doris be free i cant believe she's crying over pastor wey dey knack member ."

