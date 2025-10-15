Kunle Remi marked his second wedding anniversary in a special way by sharing the thoughtful gift he received from his wife

Inside the bag she sent, his wife included his breakfast, a jar of plantain chips, and tied the nylon with a red bedroom item

Fans reacted after seeing what the actor did with the special item he received from his wife

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi stirred massive reactions with a post about his second wedding anniversary.

The movie star, who married Tiwi, the niece of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, celebrated their anniversary after a flamboyant wedding ceremony two years ago.

Although Tiwi was not present with her husband, she sent him some thoughtful gifts to mark the occasion.

The gifts were neatly packed in a lunch bag, which Kunle took with him to a movie premiere. When he opened the bag, he found his breakfast, tied with a red pant.

A short handwritten note attached to the nylon asked Kunle to get home on time and wished him a happy anniversary.

Kunle Remi uses wife's red pant



In the video, the movie star, who welcomed his first child a few months ago, was seen using the red pant to clean his mouth after breakfast.

Kunle Remi also used it to wipe his face when he arrived at the movie premiere, and later tucked it into his pocket as a pocket square.

How fans reacted to Kunle Remi's post



Fans reacted with mixed emotions to the post. Many laughed at Kunle, noting that while his wife seems innocent in appearance, they were surprised by her playful gesture.

Some, however, frowned upon the actor's actions and questioned why he would share such a personal moment on social media.

A few even called him a “finished man” for his actions, while others expressed a desire for a similarly happy marriage, commenting that happy marriages still exit.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Kunle Remi's anniversary gift

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some comments below:

@iced_mahndi commented:

"Okay okay This a finished man right here and I love it, love don finish this one."

@official_lindaline shared:

"You are finished sir. Tiwi, you do this one."

@ademiideayo wrote:

"Pata on a platter."

@_micoma_shared:

"I like this mumu, abeg let him enjoy his marriage."

@iniabasi93 reacted:

"And she looks so innocent."

@beautykillsmontage shared:

"Kunle is not normal normally so this kind of behavior comes naturally to him."

@thesandypreneur said:

"When I saw that pocket square, I know it was the red "anniversary" pata."



@sweet_derrah shared:

"It’s always the innocent looking ones doing the dirtiest things dragons"

