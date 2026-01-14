A video of Isaac Fayose and his daughter has surfaced online, showing the moment they discussed a gift she received from a man

The 17-year-old had been given flowers by a male admirer, and her father did not seem pleased with the gesture

His series of questions and comments left many fans rolling with laughter as they also shared their reactions

Businessman Isaac Fayose has been spotted having a serious conversation with one of his daughters.

The outspoken businessman, who recently made headlines after dragging former governor Orji Uzor Kalu, was seen in a viral video sitting with his daughter and reacting to a gift she received from a man.

The 17-year-old had been given flowers by a male friend who is said to be Jamaican. Fayose questioned the nature of their relationship, but his daughter insisted they were just friends.

A curious Fayose went on to ask why the man was sending her flowers, joking that she was not going for a burial. He further warned that if he caught the man, he would deal with him.

Isaac Fayose speaks about daughter’s friend

Speaking further, Isaac Fayose noted that his daughter was not yet 18 and would only be turning 18 in the next 100 days. He added that she did not need any man at the moment, stressing that he was enough for her.

Describing what he claimed Jamaicans do to their lovers, the outspoken man alleged that they beat women and expressed surprise that his daughter did not like a Nigerian.

His daughter tried to reassure him that she was only friends with the man and even suggested that he could visit their house to check on her. However, her father strongly disagreed.

Here Is the X video of Isaac Fayose and daughter below:

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the businessman to his daughter. Here are comments below:

@Herbdulfatah247 reacted:

"She don cast herself when her papa say "Jamaican dey really beat their GF"

@thatabujagirl commented:

"Las las, it’s always better to allow your daughters to bring their friends of both sexes home. That way, you avoid the need for them to visit unknown locations where you can’t monitor what’s going on. In your home, you can always see and guide what’s happening."

@mayyor_stated:

"If no one is sending your daughters flowers then their is a big problem."

@jOsinachNwugo said:

"Bro say his house is not a garden ! Egbon swear say you never go chill for girl house those days."

@mrfact_tv shared:

"I love protective parents."

@CAPRBorntorich shared:

"She's not 18 but have tattoo."

@ReWAT_CHER shared:

"She’s not 18 yet ..? Na lie."

Isaac Fayose drags Bobrisky

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac claimed Bobrisky would be spending Salah in detention as he had not met his bail conditions.

In the video, Fayose noted that it was a back-to-sender mechanism, as Bobrisky had wanted Verydarkman to spend Easter in prison.

The businessman advised that people should be careful about whom they curse because some people's heads have a bounce back mechanism.

