Actor Kunle Remi seems to be getting ready for his big date with his senior colleague Kate Henshaw

The Anikulapo star recently shared a video of him at the gym, where he was seen working out with a big and heavy tyre

Kunle also shared the screenshot of the response he got from Kate Henshaw, as the video stirred funny reactions

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi recently stirred reactions from many of his colleagues, fans, and followers after he shared a video of him at the gym.

Kunle, who recently made headlines after he expressed his desire to take his senior colleague Kate Henshaw on a date, said he hit the gym to prepare for the big day.

Kunle Remi shares screenshot of a message Kate Henshaw sent to him. Credit: @kunleremiofficial @k8henshaw

In the short clip, he shared via his official Instagram page, Kunle was seen working out with a big, heavy tyre.

He also shared a screenshot of a response from Kate Henshaw, who has also shown interest in going on a date with him.

The actor, in his caption, wrote:

"I trust me I am getting ready! Just doing workout fhingz…"

Watch the video he shared below:

Netizens react to video of Kunle Remi at the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

mofeduncan:

" Don’t be TRYED, what doesn’t k!ll you only make you RUBBER."

hopyzcreation:

"Murife don't die, wake up ."

meackabyhair:

"I was expecting you to clown around it. You didn't fail the FTHINZ NATION ."

bu_kola33:

"Are you sure you're worthy of this date like this what if aunty Kate choose a gym for the date venue is this how you will be fainting?"

pretty_wealthpeju:

"Na date una dey gowhich one come be the workout bayi."

fitgirl_matik:

"Somebody will spend years in the gym and the calf muscles go just dey do as if the proteins no dey reach am."

Kunle Remi celebrates Kate Henshaw at 52

Kunle Remi drooled over actress Kate Henshaw’s good looks on her 52nd birthday.

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Kate clocked the new age of 52 on July 19, 2023, and her birthday photos left many in awe as netizens gushed over her younger appearance.

Kunle Remi also reacted to Kate’s birthday post by dedicating another post to her on his official Instagram page.

