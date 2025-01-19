Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 19, 2025

The movie star shared a series of videos from his wedding day and gave them some interesting captions

Kunle Remi's wife affirmed her love for her husband as they shared their lovey-dovey moments online

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Boluwatiwi (Tiwi) shared how they felt for each other as they marked their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The role interpreter penned a romantic note to his wife as he celebrated her. He said that just like yesterday, he got married to his wife on a weekend that had no threats, sport, or distractions.

On the day he got married, the internet buzzed with the celebration of love and the couple reportedly had over 40 million impressions and views from those who watched online.

Just yesterday this weekend, Kunle said he and his beautiful wife danced with people from around the world. He acknowledged the presence of God at his wedding venue at Ibadan, Oyo state, where they welcomed and hosted love and friendship.

Kunle Remi celebrates wedding anniversary

The movie star thanked his fans, friends, and family for sharing the moments with him and Tiwi. He also encouraged them to stay safe and stay alive because he and his wife have more celebrations. He added that one year anniversary has been celebrated and he has 100 more years to go.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the actor shared events from his engagement ceremony, white wedding, and after-party. The couple and their guests had a good time as they celebrated their union. To mark their first-year wedding anniversary, Tiwi professed her love for Kunle as they shared a romantic moment in their bedroom.

Watch Kunle Remi's video below:

Reactions as Kunle Remi celebrates wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Kunle Remi celebrated his first wedding anniversary below:

@asoebiafrica:

"Just yesterday this weekend, I chop breakfast. Just yesterday this weekend, the world trolled me for chopping breakfast. Just yesterday this weekend, I became a full time Ashh. Happy Anniversary Kunle!!! May God continue to bless your home."

@vee_iche:

"Wedding that shook the whole of Nigeria. Happy Anniversary."

@jhuliyenne:

"The wedding that opened the stream of weddings in 2024. We can never never forget."

@hues_n_honey:

"Singles!!!! Do not watch till the end. I repeat don’t watch till the end."

@dee_ola:

"We still chop tension for the end after 1 year Kunle! Happy anniversary. I love you both."

Kunle Remi, wife rock gorgeous outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi tied the nuptial knot and got netizens drooling over their wedding pictures.

The role interpreter rocked a classy brown agbada as he gave different angles of his outfit to the admiration of his fans.

His wife, her asoebi ladies, and his groomsmen did not disappoint as they turned up in style for the matrimonial ceremony.

