Verydarkman has reacted to the outcome of the AFCON semi-final match against Morocco in an emotionally charged video

In the clip, he called out those he feels did not play well and lamented wasting his time and money supporting them

The activist also shared his observations about the referee

Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has joined the list of celebrities reacting to the outcome of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

The Super Eagles faced Morocco in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations but lost 4–2 in the semi-final encounter.

Reacting to the defeat, Verydarkman did not mince words as he called out the players he felt failed to meet expectations.

First on his list was Samuel Chukwueze, whom he accused of playing as though he did not know what he was doing.

He criticised the winger despite his experience in European football, stating that he failed to deliver when it mattered most, including missing during the penalty shootout.

VDM praises Kevin Bassey over performance

VDM, however, praised Calvin Bassey for his strong performance, noting that the defender did his best but was let down by the rest of the team.

The activist said he tried not to curse anyone as he continued to lament Chukwueze’s performance in the match. He also expressed frustration over wasting his time and money supporting the Super Eagles.

In the video, Verydarkman revealed that he travelled from Nigeria to the host country to watch the match live, only to be left disappointed.

He said he initially thought Chukwueze was adjusting the ball before shooting, not knowing he would end up playing “rubbish.”

The Ratel president also criticised the referee, claiming the officiating was unfair to Nigeria and that everyone could see how the referee worked against the Super Eagles.

This is not the first time Verydarkman has reacted to the Super Eagles’ performance. A few weeks ago, during Victor Osimhen’s feud with teammate Ademola Lookman, he openly criticised Osimhen and warned him to behave on the pitch, noting that his teammates were not his children.

Reacting to the semi-final loss, some fans of the activist blamed the referee for Nigeria’s defeat. Others jokingly claimed that the presence of celebrities like Verydarkman, who travelled to watch the match, may have jinxed the team.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the activist about Super Eagles. Here are comments below:

@yemmy_yemmy_entertainment shared:

" Look those boys play so good for me tbh !!! Na just luck o."

@peladebisi_ reacted:

"It’s well, everyone is speechless rn."

@cute_rozay wrote:

"That get out naim sweet me pass for the video."

@lexydu45 stated:

"You people wey go there na Una go give them bad lucky for Morocco."

