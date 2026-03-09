Actor Daniel Etim Effiong has shared his thoughts on attraction outside marriage and the kind of partnership he has with his wife

In the recording, the movie star’s explanation about attraction did not go down well with a fan, who criticized him online

Some also questioned his relationship with his wife and speculated on how she might react after hearing her husband’s comments

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong is facing backlash for comments he made during a recent podcast appearance.

The father of three, during an interview on Mansplanation, said he still gets attracted to people despite being married. However, he explained that the attraction does not necessarily mean love or lust.

He added that there are many expressions of love, noting that being in love with someone is different from simply loving someone.

Daniel Etim Effiong shares relationship with wife

Speaking further, the movie star also talked about the relationship he has with his wife, Toyosi Effiong. According to him, he and his wife share a partnership that is similar to a business or enterprise.

He explained that they both decided to build a family together. While he was speaking, the host of the podcast chipped in that the kind of relationship Effiong has with his wife is still founded on love.

Fans share take on Daniel Effiong's interview

Reacting, some fans asked why the actor and his wife keep speaking publicly about their relationship. Others questioned whether he is truly in love with his wife.

A few also advised that whatever the actor shares with his wife should remain private rather than being discussed on several podcasts. Some argued that podcasts could end up ruining marriages in society.

What fans said about Daniel Etim-Effiong's interview

Reactions trailed what the movie star said on the podcast. Here are the comments below

@ monstarrboii reacted:

"Whatever you have with your wife should stay between you and your wife; you owe us zero explanation. cheers mate."

@habiba_zocksock commented:

"He’s speaking truths. If you like, don’t learn the reality of marriage, stay there with your judgemental head and talking rubbish."

@thetechwomanexpert reacted:

"What you have with your wife is like a partnership, a working relationship, a business, it’s like an enterprise. The interviewer had to come in and said built on love. Chai."

@_cocopresh shared:

"Marriage or commitment doesn’t stop attraction.. You just have to create boundaries and have respect for your partner."

@bee_nwa shared:

"If a man no Love you, e go show. You go dey chop embarrassment on a steady."

