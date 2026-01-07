Oyemykke has reacted to the video of the substance test she took abroad after being accused of drug addiction

Her estranged husband had alleged that the actress was taking substances and advised her to seek rehabilitation

Following her response, many fans rallied around Oyemykke, sharing their opinions and supporting her amid the ongoing marital saga

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the video showing Regina Daniels’ substance test result, which surfaced after allegations of drug abuse were made against her.

Recall that the actress had earlier broken down emotionally over issues surrounding her marriage, before accusations of substance abuse followed.

Her husband had reportedly claimed that she was taking substances and advised her to seek rehabilitation.

In response, Regina Daniels later underwent a substance test abroad and shared the result online, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Reacting to the development, Oyemykke questioned the actress’s decision, asking if she believed the public was uneducated.

He argued that the mother of two had left her marriage months ago and was only now taking a test to clear her name. According to him, if she truly wanted to address the allegations, the test should have been conducted immediately after the accusations surfaced.

Oyemykke shares more thoughts on Regina Daniels

Speaking further, the social media commentator described Regina Daniels’ move as “a Nigerian movie,” questioning her claim of having taken a particular substance. He asked sarcastically whether the substance was “pure water.”

Oyemykke also noted that many people had already moved on from the issue before the actress decided to take the test, suggesting that the timing weakened its impact.

Fans react to Oyemykke’s comments

Reacting in the comment section, many fans of the content creator agreed with his stance. Some claimed that Regina Daniels assumed her followers would blindly accept her emotional post, while others questioned the substance she admitted to taking.

A few commenters also alleged that she may have waited long enough to cleanse her system before undergoing the test.

How fans reacted to Oyemykke's video about Regina Daniels

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the content creator. Many agreed with him and shared their observation about the actress. Here are comments below:

@hot_annie18 shared:

"Leave the girl alone If said she took molly, then it’s Molly it’s not pure water Yea, she might have taken drugs but she wasn’t an addict."

@ lindabrella__ stated:

"She actually has seen us finish, Regina thinks all of us are illiterate and gullible."

@_duuuby_ commented:

"It’s now she’s ready to do it. She’s clean that’s what’s important."

@ammyluv_ reacted:

"She sabi the people way she wan catch wit her Emotions and she will see the support she’s looking for lol, person go mumu sotee reach 2026."

@the_omob shared:

"You sound insensitive…cos why is a grown man sounding like agbaya."

@ daqoam shared:

"As educated as you are, you're still talking like mumu."

Oyemykke reacts to 2Baba's petition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Oyemykke had joined other celebrities in reacting to the video made by 2Baba in response to what his family did to his wife.

The music star had slammed his family and warned them to leave him alone, stating that he was perfectly fine and had been attending shows.

He told the singer that if he wanted to pass onto glory, he should go head and he was not ready to listen to his family.

