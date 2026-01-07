Regina Daniels shared a medical report confirming she tested negative for drugs, but her verbal admission during the video has left many scratching their heads.

Despite claiming to be drug-free, the actress admitted to previously using "Molly", refusing to explain the circumstances behind her use

Critics have questioned why the actress claimed to leave her battles to God while simultaneously threatening to sue her detractors in the future

An online influencer has shared a critical take on Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ recent drug test video.

He questioned what he described as inconsistencies in her explanation and reigniting conversations across social media.

Regina Daniels had earlier gone online to address rumours surrounding drug use, revealing that she recently underwent a drug test and was confirmed to be clean.

In the same video, the actress stated that the only substance she had ever been linked to was Molly.

While her disclosure appeared to be an attempt to clear the air, a social media user identified as @TWEETORACLE said the video raised more questions than answers.

In a post directed at the actress, the influencer openly questioned why Daniels felt the need to make the video in the first place.

According to him, her statements appeared contradictory, especially her claim that she does not use drugs while also admitting to having taken Molly, which is classified as a controlled substance.

He further noted that the actress mentioned having a reason for taking the drug but refused to explain it, a decision he said left the public confused rather than reassured.

“You said you don’t do drugs but you admit to using Molly… and that you had a reason for taking it which you wouldn’t explain,” he wrote.

Another point that caught the influencer’s attention was Regina Daniels’ comment about leaving her struggles in God’s hands.

He contrasted this with her suggestion that she might pursue legal action in the future over the allegations.

“You went on again to say that you don’t fight your battles, that you leave them for God, yet you plan to sue at a later date,” he stated.

Netizens react to comments on Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Emmmyleo wrote:

"She even admitted it once that ned gives her the drugs to enable them have seggz So why running a test now"

@TWEETORACLE noted:

"She does drugs and so what ? What is there to clear ? Abeg let her move on abeg."

@Ichaka_001 stated:

"What she's trying to do here is prove she's not an "addict", which is different from saying she doesn't take it at all."

