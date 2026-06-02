A man who applied to the University of Ibadan after he finished secondary school in 2001 has opened up

He mentioned the course he wishes to study and explained what affected his chances at the institution

After another attempt, he explained how he was able to secure admission to the University of Ibadan and his graduation year

A Nigerian man who applied to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan (UI) took to social media to open up as he finally achieved his dream after several years of waiting.

He explained that he finished secondary school in the year 2001 and wanted to pursue a degree in Medicine and Surgery.

Man who missed UI admission in 2001 finally graduates. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Temitope Tayo, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan: Man studies dream course

After he applied to the University of Ibadan, he was unable to secure admission into the institution due to some issues. The second challenge was that he did not meet the UTME cut-off mark to study the course.

He explained:

“In 2001, the year I graduated from secondary school (Nigeria's high school), I wanted to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the University of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria's premier university.”

“But there were two obstacles in my way. First, that year, UI was not accepting new intakes because they had a backlog from the previous set. So I opted for the University of Lagos (UNILAG).”

“But there was a second obstacle; I did not meet the required University Matriculation Examination (UME) cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery. Therefore, I applied for a change of course and was admitted to study Zoology at the Faculty of Science, University of Lagos (UNILAG).”

Man who applied to University of Ibadan in 2001 finally gains admission. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Temitope Tayo

Source: Twitter

A year after not being able to secure admission to the University of Ibadan, Temitope Tayo, in his LinkedIn post, explained that he took another JAMB exam while he was already admitted to the University of Lagos, and he began his Medicine and Surgery journey at UI.

Man mentions course he studied at UI

He continued:

“In 2002, I wrote another UME and got admitted to the University of Ibadan for Medicine and Surgery. After a year of study at UNILAG, I left to begin MBBS at UI. There was yet another twist. I experienced a challenging life circumstance that made me defer my study to a junior set.”

Despite the delays he faced, he was able to fulfill his childhood dream of studying at the University of Ibadan and becoming a medical doctor as he graduated with the 2010 set.

He concluded:

“By 2004, I began medical school and finished with the set in 2010. Thus, I achieved my teenage-year dream of becoming a medical doctor.”

“All along my life's journey so far, I have seen a pattern: obstacles may arise in the pursuit of life's goals or desires but are not there to stop us.”

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Law student has taken to social media to encourage an aspirant worried about gaining admission into the institution.

The young lady shared her JAMB score of 257 and explained that her strong performance in both JAMB and post-UTME helped her secure admission to study Law at UI. She also advised the aspirant not to panic, adding that good post-UTME performance can also boost admission chances.

Boy gains admission to University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan admission seeker has shared his journey after gaining admission into the institution.

The young boy revealed that he passed the post-UTME examination with 10 extra points above the cut-off mark. He also celebrated the news on social media, sharing details about his admission and the course he was offered at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng