Oyemykke has reacted to the video made by 2Baba in response to what his family did to his wife

he music star had slammed his family and warned them to leave him alone, stating that he was perfectly fine and had been attending shows

Fans agreed with Oyemykke, empathising with the singer's request for his family to leave him alone

Content creator Abisoye Olukoya Micheal, better known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the video made by Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia in response to what his family did to his wife.

The family of the music star, who were worried about him, had written a petition against his wife due to the viral videos of the two having heated altercations both in Nigeria and abroad.

Fans react to Oyemykke's video about 2Baba over family's action. Photo credit@oyemykke/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

In response, 2Baba made a video to address the situation and slammed his family. He claimed to be perfectly fine and asked them to leave him alone, stating that they were destroying him.

Reacting to 2Baba's video, Oyemykke stated that what the singer was going through was "deep as hell." The content creator shared the video again, urging his fans to watch it carefully while sharing his observations about the music star.

2Baba and wife trend over worrisome videos. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Oyemykke shares his observations about 2Baba

In his take on the situation, Oyemykke stated that he was not a part of 2Baba's family and pointed out that the African Queen crooner had made similar allegations when he was married to Annie, his first wife.

Oyemykke also mentioned that if 2Baba wanted to pass to glory, he should go ahead, as fans were only concerned because he had always been a calm man doing good music. He also called him a former role model and a am who is looking good. The social commentator concluded by advising fans to respect 2Baba's request to be left alone.

See the video here:

Netizens share take about Oyemykke

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator about 2Baba, Here are comments below:

@tpinecoded shared:

"Nah so mobad go ooo please 2baba need prayers."

@forever_d_rich_bq stated:

"His lip, he seems to be grinding too... God help him."

@ire_yi_mika said:

"Life na turn by turn. Na him turn to pass through am."

@olaryeancahh commented:"

"If to say na just meee."

@ennysoothinghands wrote:

"He said his fine that we should mind our business. Peace of mind wan finish our legend on period."

@life.is.somehow commented:

"She dey beside am as he dey talk so. Go and watch out of bound film by RMD. Na situation wey baba dey be that. Sadly."

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz had reacted to the viral video of singer 2Baba and his new wife have some alteration both in Nigeria and London

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the videos circulating online, causing concern among his fans. The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the singer told him in confidence.

