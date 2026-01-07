Regina Daniels has taken a major step in addressing the drug addiction allegations levelled against her

The Nollywood actress, in a viral video, explained why she underwent a voluntary drug test

She also disclosed that she would be taking legal action against those behind the allegations at the right time

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has undergone a drug test months after allegations about her being an addict emerged online.

In an emotional video she released on Wednesday, January 7, Regina addressed the false drug addiction rumours, explaining that her voluntary drug test was a way to protect her children's future perception of her.

Actress Regina Daniels addresses drug allegations against her. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Showing what appeared to be the result, a lady from the hospital she visited was heard saying she had nothing to worry about.

“Taking this test isn’t just about clearing my name, it’s about giving my children something priceless. So that when they’re old enough, they’ll know their mother was never a drug addict," she said in part in the video.

"After much reflection (and a few very long conversations with myself), I decided to take this test because I owe it to the people who stood by me, the people who love me, and the people who look up to me. Integrity matters. Accountability matters. Peace of mind especially matters.

One thing that echoed loudly across the media was: “Regina is a drug addict.” And honestly? I paused, then I checked again. I looked at myself in the mirror repeatedly, searching for this so-called addict. I searched so hard it almost felt like I was going psychic…because surely, I must be missing something. That’s when it hit me! People often project their fears, insecurities, and negativity onto you. But projection is not reality, and noise is not truth," she wrote in part in the caption of the video.

The Nollywood actress, who revealed the only drug she was associated with was 'Molly', added that she would be taking legal action against those behind the allegations against her.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels vows legal action against people behind drug allegations against her. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Recall that Regina's husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, alleged the actress' involvement in drugs during the heat of their marital crisis online.

Legit.ng also reported that in November 2023, the actress' co-wife, Laila Charani, accused her of introducing her to drugs.

This was followed by a leaked medical report alleging substance abuse.

The video Regina Daniels shared as she finally takes drug tests is below:

Comments as Regina Daniels takes drug test

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Susan Omulako said:

"I have never seen a mature GenZ than this one...beating a 70+ year old man with concrete realities."

Malaika Nsumbula Kanyanta

"I broke down when i saw you cry....that cry had many unspoken emotions No human should be given power to victimize another human being."

Kc N Jojo commented:

"Mind heavy. Then I watched Regina Daniels. Proverb:When Regina Daniels stands firm, growth ignores the noise."

Queen Maryann’s Care Foundation commented:

"I have always known that you are smart, doing this test abroad is the best thing you have just done for clarity. Truth will always stand out regardless."

Sarah Nten-ochuwe Otonkue

"Happy new year sweetheart . I see a firm , resolute, determined and progressive woman building a formidable self that won't be reckoned with petty rumours. You look absolutely firm I love this. Keep it up."

Ada Ada commented:

"He thought you are still a child But he never knew you are many steps ahead of him."

Man goes shirtless over Regina Daniels

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels made a promise to return to Nigeria for a live stream session with an upcoming streamer named Oga Amos.

With streaming booming in Nigeria, Amos expressed excitement after Regina promised to be his guest on his debut streaming.

The mother of two disclosed in a live chat with her brother, Sammy West, and Amos that she would be coming down to the country for the stream.

Source: Legit.ng