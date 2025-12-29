A social media user has reacted to the death of actress Allwell Ademola while expressing concern about her colleague, Foluke Daramola

In her post, she shared what she observed about the actress after an encounter with her and offered advice

Fans agreed with her, joining in to caution the actress and stressing that they were only concerned about her health

Social media users have been expressing concern for Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola following the death of her colleague, Allwell Ademola.

Allwell Ademola reportedly passed away after complaining of difficulty breathing and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her association, TAMPAN, later released a statement detailing what happened during her final moments at the medical facility.

Following her death, some social media users called on fellow moviemakers to advise Foluke Daramola to pay closer attention to her health.

According to a lady who shared her experience online, the last time she saw the actress, she appeared to be struggling to breathe while walking.

Fans react to comments about Foluke Daramola

Reacting to the claims, fans of the actress agreed that the observations were made out of concern and care. They noted that the comments were driven by worry about the actress’s wellbeing.

Some fans added that people with bigger body sizes should be more cautious about their health. They advised Foluke Daramola to seek medical attention to remain healthy and live longer.

It would be recalled that when news of Allwell Ademola’s death broke, reports stated that the actress died from cardiac arrest after arriving at the hospital.

How fans reacted to post about Foluke Daramola

Reactions have trailed the post made about the actress, with many sharing their take on what should be done. Here are comments below:

@stelkim8 commented:

"Passing the right message at the wrong time,it's well."

@gloriaakindemowo wrote:

"People don't like candid counsel."

@itz_dedede said:

"Hmmm so what are you insinuating?"

@ziruchies reacted:

"Everyone needs to know when to rest… Stress et al can also be a contributing factor."

@l.am.lawville shared:

"It's the truth. When you are on the big side, watch it closely. We say this out of love not hatred. We all want you alive."

@oloriomokehinde stated:

"I was just telling a friend the same thing when I heard the bad news about Allwell. Foluke needs to take her weight lose and health very serious asap."

@chidebere_mercy said:

"You guys don't know what she has been doing to reduce weight pls let's watch what we say to others mbok."

Foluke Daramola's second marriage troubled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Foluke Daramola’s marriage to Kayode Salako had allegedly crashed, with details about the estranged couple surfacing online.

According to an online report, it was claimed that the actress and her husband parted ways some time ago but kept their personal issues away from the public.

The politician was also said to had travelled abroad to meet his first family, as photos linked to the former couple emerged online.

