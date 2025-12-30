Lazywrita shared a series of final photos and a lengthy farewell note, timed to go live days after his quiet exit

In his final words, the creator mentioned missing the new season of Stranger Things and losing the "Love of His Life" as his only regrets

Colleagues and close friends expressed shock, admitting they had no idea he was battling such internal darkness

The Nigerian creative community has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of popular content creator and brand influencer Anda Damisa, widely known as Lazywrita.

News of his passing surfaced on Monday after a disturbing post appeared on his Instagram page, announcing that he was no longer alive.

Lazywrita shared a series of final photos and a lengthy farewell note. Photos: @lazywrita/IG.

Source: Instagram

The post, which featured several carefully selected photos of the creator, was reportedly scheduled days earlier

In the lengthy farewell message, Lazywrita suggested that he had taken his own life after battling exhaustion and emotional struggles privately.

He described himself as “happy, unburdened and free,” adding that his only regrets were not watching new episodes of Stranger Things and not marrying the woman he loved before she moved on.

He wrote:

“Don’t cry for me please o. I lived a full and adventurous life… I just don’t have the energy to continue anymore"

The tone of the message, calm yet final, stunned many who believed the creator was thriving.

One of the most emotional parts of Lazywrita’s post was a direct message to a woman he referred to as the love of his life.

He pleaded with her not to blame herself, praising her for being the best thing that had happened to him through both joyful and painful moments.

He also mentioned close friends and loved ones by name, expressing gratitude and affection, saying he would choose them as family “over and over again.”

He added:

“I want you to LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH, MAKE BABIES and be HAPPY."

Read the post here:

Fans, colleagues mourn Lazywrita

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@hawt_mzberry stated:

"Why did you???? Anderson mummy called you to check on you some weeks ago to ask if you were ok, why didn’t you open up? Why did you do this Anderson???? Why would you give us this much burden to bear? Why would you blow us off with this sharp pain? What ???"

@_themediagirl commented:

"Lazyyyy Writa thank you for being a kind friend. Till we meet again."

@femifactor noted:

"It was really great knowing you, from our Twitter days, even to crypto days, great guy, very peaceful, I was really happy when you dropped the book you had always talked about writing... This is not how anyone planned to celebrate you, I just hope this would be a prank or something"

@tellzy_ shared:

"What brooooo, I remember this username back in our old twitter influencing days 08 or so with @kingpexxie it is well with your soul bro"

Lazywrita mentions missing the new season of Stranger Things and losing the "Love of His Life" as his only regrets. Photo: @lazywrita/IG.

Source: Instagram

Allwell Ademola's last video with mum trends

Legit.ng earlier reported an old video of late Nollywood actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola sharing a tender moment with her mother has resurfaced online.

Allwell Ademola reportedly passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack.

As tributes poured in, a throwback video of the late actress engaging her aged mother in a light-hearted question-and-answer session began circulating online.

Source: Legit.ng