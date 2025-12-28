TAMPAN has joined other movie practitioners in mourning the untimely death of actress Allwell Ademola, who died at 43

The movie industry was thrown into disbelieve following the sudden demise of the actress

Fans reacted by speculating on what might have gone wrong to lead to Allwell Ademola’s death

The Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has mourned the death of late actress Allwell Ademola.

The movie industry was thrown into confusion on Saturday, December 27, 2025, after news of Allwell Ademola’s unfortunate death made the rounds online.

She was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to Ancilla Catholic Hospital in Agege. Sadly, she was declared dead at the medical facility.

In a post shared by Tunde Ola-Yusuf, chairman of the TAMPAN Guild of Directors (TGD), it was stated that the actress died after a brief illness. According to him, Allwell Ademola had complained of difficulty breathing before she was taken to the hospital.

Further details revealed that she was placed on oxygen on arrival at the medical facility, but all efforts to revive her proved futile.

Fans speculate about late Allwell Ademola’s death

Fans of the actress took to social media to speculate about the possible cause of her death, with some suggesting that high blood pressure may have led to her breathing difficulties and eventual demise.

Others expressed were stunned over the sad development, as mourning continued for the talented screen actress.

It will be recalled that after her death, Allwell Ademola’s final video, in which she shared her wish and prayer for 2025, surfaced online and sparked emotional reactions.

In the clip, she was seen singing that the year would not see her end. Her lively appearance in the video left many wondering how her health deteriorated so suddenly.

Actors who died in 2025

The entertainment industry has suffered several losses in 2025. Actor Odira Nwobu reportedly died of high blood pressure in South Africa, while actress Monalisa Stephen passed away following health complications. Actress Pat Ugwu also died in 2025.

Here is the Instagram post from TAMPAN about Allwell Ademola below:

How fans reacted to news about Allwell Ademola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about the actress. Here are comments below:

@princesssholly shared:

"Ohhhh nooo."

@tommyteeofficial_tgd reacted:

"Rest well,:

@ajaniogunleye commented:

"May her soul rest in peace Allwell Ademola good night."

@adaramolamary wrote:

"God maybe she have high blood pressure, God haa."

@iamchisexy said:

"Chai, a rare gem.gone just like that? She was always smiling. Gisting with her colleagues. She was loved by all..God, sigh!Then just like that? Father rest her soul."

