Foluke Daramola’s marriage to Kayode Salako has allegedly crashed, with details about the estranged couple surfacing online

In the report, it was claimed that the actress and her husband parted ways some time ago but kept their personal issues away from the public

The politician was also said to have travelled abroad to meet his first family, as photos linked to the former couple emerged online

A fresh report about Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola Salako has allegedly surfaced online.

In the post made by City people online, it was claimed that the actress’s second marriage of 15 years to her politician husband has ended.

According to the report, the marriage reportedly ended some time ago, but the couple kept issues in their home away from public attention.

It was also alleged that the actress has reportedly started another relationship with an unnamed man in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Details about Foluke Daramola’s estranged husband emerge

The post further claimed that one of the reasons the actress left the marriage was due to political differences. She was also reported to be considering a political position in the near future.

More claims were made about Daramola’s estranged husband, as it was alleged that he travelled abroad to be with his first family.

It should be noted that neither Foluke Daramola nor her politician husband has reacted to the claims at the time of filing this report.

Recall that a few months ago, Kayode Salako confirmed that he welcomed a baby with another woman.

The politician stated that the actress was aware of the situation and gave her approval, adding that she even helped take care of the child welcomed with the woman.

It was also reported in the past that Foluke Daramola allegedly snatched her husband when she married him 15 years ago. She denied the claim, stating that she was his only legal wife.

Fans react to post about Foluke Daramola’s marriage

Reacting to the report, fans of both the actress and the politician said they were not surprised by the development. Many claimed that cracks in the marriage had existed for a long time.

Some referenced the period when the politician welcomed another child with another woman, saying that was when the actress allegedly withdrew from the marriage.

Others prayed for the estranged couple and expressed surprise over claims that Daramola has reportedly started another relationship.

How fans reacted to claims about Foluke Daramola

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@chinny_z shared:

"Some women dey try. Personally cannot go back to an ex(whether na he or me dump am)."

@jumai.vic shared:

"Since wey d man don give his secretary belle naim d marriage done scatter no be today. Secretary pikin sef go don reach 4 or 5yrs

@ mo_posh2 shared:

"I wish both parties all the best."

@anieubok commented:

"What God can not do does not exist."

@simonokusaga reacted:

"Part of it may relate to her weight issues."

Yeni Kuti recalls how Foluke Daromola was rude to her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yeni Kuti shared her thoughts after actress Foluke Daramola called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values with how they disrespect elders.

Yeni, in a reaction, recounted how the actress was rude to her years ago.

