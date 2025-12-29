Pastor Chris Okafor’s viral apology to actress Doris Ogala continues to capture attention on social media

A clip also showed the moment the cleric’s new wife, Pearl, joined him on the altar to show support after the apology.

The heartwarming exchange between the pastor and his wife has, however, sparked reactions from social media users

Pearl Okafor, the wife of Pastor Chris Okafor, has once again been caught up in the controversy surrounding him over his alleged relationship with Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

Recall that Okafor made headlines on Sunday, December 28, after he admitted to making mistakes in the past and apologised to Ogala during a church service.

The pastor surprised not just his congregation but also social media users after he knelt to apologise to the church.

A video circulating online showed the moment Pearl joined her husband on the church altar and gave him a loving hug after his emotional apology.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala, while reacting to Chris Okafor's apology, said she had forgiven him but added that there was a problem with his denial of their affair.

She firmly stated that she does not lie, and she took issue with that part of his message.

The video showing the moment Pastor Chris Okafor's wife hugged him after his public apology is below:

Reactions as Chris Okafor's wife hugs him

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens criticised Pearl over her support for the cleric. Read the comments below:

Loveth Nwodo said:

"She should pray harder so she will not become a victim too."

Mhizz Helen Chris wrote:

"Una just dey mock this our God o but watch him work soon."

Kokorimam Kefas said:

"For those of you saying she will cry, she won't cry anything,... as long as she is not member of my family I'm okay with her and him."

Azeez Wasiu Kehinde commented:

"She will soon. Come out crying."

Olawunmi Peace wrote:

"Can a man be there for a woman like this?"

Ijaola-Martins Omodunni Theresa commented:

"Una don watch the video of the ex wife and wetin she talk??? The only things I will say is, it's only God that knows who is genuinely servicing Him."

Thelma Bako commented:

"She will cry blood he was never called in the first place na them full town wuru wuru pastor's."

Revd Godshare Aham said:

"Show me the man who can openly apologize for his sins and I will show u the man God is about to use more. The wife is indeed a backbone in time like this. How foolishhhh how some pastors and lay people are bashing at him as if they are immaculate, innocent odi nkemere."

Pastor Chris Okafor advised to step down

Legit.ng previously reported that Chris Okafor was advised to step aside from his role as the senior pastor at his church following the controversy surrounding him.

Reacting to Okafor's apology to actress Doris Ogala, Ossai Ovie Success, a senior special assistant on media to the Delta State governor, stated that it was commendable.

He, however, urged him to take a three-month leave from the pulpit for the sake of accountability.

