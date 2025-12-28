The family of Nigerian actress and filmmaker Allwell Ademola officially confirmed her death in a statement released to the public

According to the statement, Princess Allwell Ademola passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025

The family expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic loss and disclosed that the actress was 49 years old at the time of her death

Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola’s family has broken their silence following her death.

On Saturday night, December 27, 2025, Legit.ng reported that the actress died from a heart attack at her home.

The terrible news was confirmed by the deceased's coworkers on social media.

Nollywood stars, including Damola Olatunji, Mr Latin, Faithia Williams, and Bidemi Kosoko, were among the first to mourn her publicly.

Rotimi Salami, her friend and colleague, issued the official family statement confirming her passing. Reports indicate that the actress died of a heart attack at her residence.

According to the Ademola family, the actress was 49 years old when she died unexpectedly.

They expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and condolence letters from her coworkers, friends, and supporters.

Earlier last month, Allwell had remembered her late boyfriend in an emotional tribute. She shared that she still missed him deeply, even after many years, and believed he would have been proud of her achievements.

In a past interview, the actress revealed that she had planned to marry in 2005 but lost the love of her life when he was shot during a phone call with her.

The traumatic experience left her emotionally devastated for two years and influenced her decision to remain unmarried.

Netizens mourn Allwell Ademola

Filmmaker Charles Granville is dead

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned the tragic demise of Charles Granville, a veteran filmmaker.

According to a public statement published on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Umanu Elijah, Charles died after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles Granville, the Tinsel star, died on Thursday, September 22, 2023, but news of his tragic passing was made public on Saturday, 23.

