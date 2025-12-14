A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media seeking help on the behalf of popular Nigerian actress Doris Ogala

In a video, the lady claimed the Doris Ogala has been hospitalised and asked people to check on her before her condition gets worse

Speaking further, the lady noted that she felt bad for the actress after she exposed her alleged escapades with a pastor

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok calling attention to the wellbeing of Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The video quickly went viral on social media as she lamented about the actress's emotional state and health.

Lady solicits help for Doris Ogala

In the clip, the lady appealed to people within the actress’s circle to intervene urgently, expressing fear that the situation could worsen if no one stepped in.

She hinted that the actress had been overwhelmed by personal struggles and required immediate support from those close to her.

Identified on TikTok as @mummyuniqueoffrance, she explained why she felt compelled to speak publicly.

She stated that she had followed the recent situation involving the actress and a popular pastor Chris Okafor, and felt pained by what she had observed.

According to her, Ogala had endured emotional pain after an alleged romantic involvement with the pastor.

The lady implied that the experience had taken a heavy toll on the actress, leaving her deeply in pain and vulnerable, especially after hearing that the pastor was getting married to another lady.

In her words:

"Anybody close to Doris Ogala should go and check on her o. This girl is going through a lot o. Depression is real o. She said since the pastor slept with her she hasn't gotten herself. Now they said the pastor wants to marry. Depression is real. I feel for her o. See the way she dey cry. She don land for hospital."

Reactions as Doris Ogala is reportedly hospitalised

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking post.

@humpherychime said:

"Any man don’t believe in Jesus go and build a criminal pastors your own."

@Millennium said:

"Please Ma. Me Oluchi from Tiktok is asking God to give you a blessing that will make you forget this my love. I can see your pain. Please ma. Vengeance is too strong it is so strong like the grave. Mummy please. I am begging you. Please allow the universe to handle this please. I don't know the depth of the hurt you have. Nne biko ghara. God bless you."

@amypeace said:

"But the woman fine oo y pastor Chris wan leave her."

@Nda said:

"Ma’am, you don’t have to work yourself out because of a man. Be strong and walk away with your shoulders high up above the mountains."

@the truth reacted:

"The grass is not always greener outside. You left your marriage for a motivational speaker on tv."

@Ezestellaoluchi said:

"That one vex me abeg, how you go leave your husband cause of another man God forbid."

@St. Jonathan added:

"So if promise a woman marriage and later her attitude doesn’t go well with me I should not leave her because I have made a promise to her? Promising marriage is not a guarantee of marriage don’t marry out of pity if it doesn’t go well with you leave her/him simple."

