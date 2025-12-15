A woman has reacted to the controversy on social media involving a popular Nollywood actress and a notable man of God.

She spoke her mind after watching the video of the actress and told her what to do amid the online controversy

The woman also spoke about several things regarding the pastor and gave important advice to fellow women and men

A Nigerian woman has reacted to the online drama between Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor over claims that he maltreated her and failed to marry her.

The lady took to social media to make the statement just hours after Doris Ogala called out the pastor and said he mustn’t marry after the pastor proposed to his lover.

Lady shares thoughts on Doris Ogala story. Photo Source: Facebook/Mabel Elebe Magbulu

Source: Facebook

Woman speaks on Doris and pastor saga

Reacting to the drama, the lady advised Doris Ogala to move on and spoke about the things that may be happening, or that have happened behind the scenes, which nobody knows.

Mabel Elebe Magbulu, in her post, asked Jesus to come quickly because of the unexpected things she heard about the man of God and the actress.

She said: "Honestly eh, this whole Pastor Chris Okafor & Doris Ogala story has been making me laugh uncontrollably since it broke out. Jesus, please come quickly because what is really going on in this street of spirituality?"

Nigerian woman comments on Pastor Chris saga. Photo Source: Facebook/Mabel Elebe Magbulu

Source: Facebook

"If some of us actually knew what is happening behind the scenes with some of these 'men of God,' we would stop worshipping human beings and face God directly. Fame, title, and microphone no be proof of character o."

The individual went ahead to give important advice to the Nollywood actress:

Woman gives advice to Doris Ogala

"As for Doris… ah! Another case of premium mumu deluxe. My sister should wipe her tears, gather her broken pieces, and move on because, let’s be honest, all these online dramas will not stop the next catch, neither will it suddenly make that new woman change her mind. Life moves on sharply."

"Evil people full everywhere, packaging religion and turning God’s word into content and merchandise. May God deliver genuine faith from public embarrassment."

"Ladies, be wise. Men too, open your eyes. Before men of God turn you into merchandise of the week."

Reactions as woman advices Doris Ogala

Okafor noted:

"Were they actually dating or they where having a behind the scenes sexual affair, that they managed to coverup for years because of the personality of the person involved. I’m not surprised at all. These guys are ravenous wolves who parade themselves as pastors. Undoubtedly, Judgement will begin in the house of God."

Usman stated:

"I've been off church because of this pastor nonsense. This one ruined my marriage. Imagine my ex wife insisting I take my new born baby's placenta to her pastor because that's the norm in the church! Some of these pastors are devils incarnate."

Debby said:

"Some ladies aren't wise, it's truly unfortunate. The drama unfolding is a reflection of the spiritual state of our society. May God deliver us from hypocrisy."

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady sparked online discussions after sharing her opinion on Doris Ogala’s divorce amid the controversy with Pastor Chris Okafor.

Man reacts angrily to Chris Okafor video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man expressed anger after watching a resurfaced video of popular pastor Chris Okafor. In the clip, the pastor spoke about women and the type some men may avoid marrying.

The man said that while the pastor made the statements, some members of the congregation remained seated and listening, which he found frustrating.

Source: Legit.ng