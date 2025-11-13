Doris Ogala has shared a post allegedly aimed at Regina Daniels' estranged husband, after she helped get the actress' brother out of prison

In her post, she mentioned the alleged bedroom style Nwoko reportedly enjoys, following the fallout between her and the actress' husband

Fans quickly called out the politician's name, insisting that Doris was referring to him, and asked if she had evidence to support her claims

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared a post on her Instagram page, and fans have tagged the person she is referring to.

The actress, who has been vocal since Regina Daniels’ ordeal with her estranged husband began, spoke about the wild bedroom fantasies of a man.

Doris Ogala shares post, fans link it to Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to her, the man enjoys bedroom pleasure with more than two women, adding that he prefers three women. Ogala further claimed that the man introduced his wife to other women for bedroom pleasure.

Doris Ogala shares more details

In her post, Doris also alleged that a former Big Brother Naija housemate caught the man she was referring to sniffing a soft drink, mentioning the brand.

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels continue to trend over their marriage crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Fans were stunned by her revelation and quickly named the man in the comment section.

They also expressed anticipation for the embattled wife of the man to break her silence, while cautioning Doris Ogala to have evidence to back up her claims.

Recall that Doris Ogala was the one who shared the good news about Regina Daniels' brother's release from prison a few days ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress and the man's bedroom fantasy. Many of her fans shared their take about her post while calling for evidence. Here are comments below:

@chy_teresa shared:

"Can those criticizing this woman leave her page!!! The other person locked up his/her comments section to write, werey yet Una carry odor mouth enter here. This nonsense must stop abeg."

@iamprestigeous said:

"We know it could be true but you will need to@back this message up with evidence. Just be prepared my sister."

@quin48994 commented:

"I am waiting gina to break her silent because this is just too wild.

@elen_lady12 shared:

"You see most of this big men, if girls ft come out come talk ehnnnn. Y all will know ther fantasy is very very very high. If you don date or go out with some of this big men ehnnn you go understand They are the ones that start this 3some of things."

Precious Chikwendu reacts to Regina Daniels' ordeal

Legit.ng had reported that Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, joined her colleagues in reacting to Regina Daniels' ordeal.

She questioned what the actors and actresses Regina had opened her door to are doing about her situation and called out names.

Many of her fans remembered what she went through a few years ago when she was fighting for the custody of her four sons with her estranged husband.

Source: Legit.ng