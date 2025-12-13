Amarachi Igidimbah shared a video showing how she was able to apprehend her hep who stole foem her

The mother of two had cried a few days ago, revealing that her house help was missing and had stolen some items from her house

Fans reacted by appreciating the actress, who still gave the lady money when she was going back home

Nollywood actress Amarachi Igidimbah was filled with joy after her help, known as Gift, was apprehended by the police while attempting to flee to Asaba.

The movie star, who welcomed her second child last year, had cried out online that her help was missing.

Fans react to video of Amarachi Igidimbah after apprehending help who stole iPhones, valuables. Photo credit@amarachiigidimbah

The actress revealed that the girl had made off with some items from her house, including three iPhones and other valuables.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram page, she provided her fans with updates about Gift.

In one of the clips, Gift was shown being apprehended while trying to leave for Asaba.

Amarachi Igidimbah shares more details about help

In another video, the movie star explained that while Gift was trying to escape, the police stopped her tricycle and asked for the receipt of the three iPhones she had in her possession.

However, she was unable to provide them. The police later took the phones from her and instructed her to return with the receipts.

After running away from the police, Igidimbah's fans, who spotted Gift at the park, detained her and refused to let her leave until the actress was contacted. Igidimbah then went to the park.

Amarachi Igidimbah's fans appreciate her over video about help. Photo credit@amarachiigidimbah

Amarachi Igidimbah shares items stolen

Sharing the items recovered from the thief, the actress displayed her children’s clothes, expensive wigs she had been selling, three iPhones, her own clothes, shoes, and some food items.

The items were shown by the actress, who had previously spoken about her colleague a few days ago.

See the video here:

Fans react to Amarachi Igidimbah's videos

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress about her help. Many praised her for not detaining the thief at the police station. Here are comments below:

@adehere shared:

“Shame wear her full regimental Agbada o. Honestly you’re nice to have given her money after that even when month hasn’t ended@amarachiigidimbah. Omo she go too regret am."

@adk_ibya stated:

"She go know d real good life when she finish that money. The way money Dey go piannnnn now ehnnnn."

@tokafor shared:

"Thank you for how you treated me and have a good life."

@obaksolo wrote:

"You are a good Woman. You left her with money even after all she did to you,"

@stunin_surprise commented:

"Just see the Sweet life wey she use her hand abort,"

Amarachi Igidimbah heart broken

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had given an update on some street boys she tried to render assistance to.

The actress revealed she registered one of the boys as an apprentice in a mechanic workshop, but he failed to show up, giving excuses. She revealed she also gave money to others and started a pure water selling business for them, but their focus was on something else.

