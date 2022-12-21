Yul Edochie is in the news again, and this time it's for apologising to his first wife May for taking another wife

The filmmaker's apology however stirred different reactions on social media and his colleague Doris Ogala did not hesitate to call him out

The actress called Edochie entitled and shameless while urging him to let May deal with the situation her own way

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Being able to relate with what Yul Edochie's first wife May is going through gave actress Doris Ogala the courage to call out the filmmaker.

Ogala in a pot on her page called Edochie out over the apology he tendered to his wife which went viral.

Doris Ogala tells Yul Edochie to let his first wife May be Photo credit: @dorisogala/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She called the actor an entitled man and asked him to let May have some peaceful moment instead of trying to chase clout with the fact that he took a second wife all the time.

Asking where Edochie's shame went, Ogala asked hi to enjoy his time with his new madam, Judy Austin

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Taaaaaaa men ehhhh Nawa ooooo @yul am shaming for you sha.. something wey other men go chop clean mouth..You and one ☝️ other obsessed selfish fool I know.. go chop am finish.. with your mouth open! Then you want to have your cake back.. shame !"

"OGA REST QUANU.. TUFIA..LAS LAS AS YOU DO ME ! I GO DO BACK..#MENWILLDISGRACEYOU AS FOR ME .. I MUST DO MY OWN ..ABEG HOLD YOUR MAN WELL OOO.. MY EYES DE RED NOW."

See post below:

Nigerians react to Ogala's post

realvanessa_boo:

"Abeg make una rest....no be him hand E for start every other men dey do am....why him own case come be different....as far he's taking care of them all. I see no problem here....everybody get his/her for body.....no body only pass allow the wife to take her decision on her own"

lorecafeng:

"Bringing It online again is "the constant disrespect" "

ashafazhion:

"Same thing my friend is saying. He is mentally not right."

ejiroorowo:

"Getting married to that lady juju is the biggest mistake ever."

sugarlipsy_beny:

"He just want to eat his cake and have it all back "

i_am_gloryvictor:

"You people be shouting clout up and down... one things you people forgot.. is that, they are still family.. forget the issues now... Just pray for them."

masuzy21:

"All am saying is that in this life as a woman be somebody oo I mean have ur own if not your name na sorry… just imagine if May was a nobody….men will do u 99 lol."

Yul Edochie’s 1st wife May speaks after actor’s proud polygamist post

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yul Edochie, has been in the news literally every day since he decided to marry his colleague, Judy Austin, as his second wife.

The actor trended again after he revealed that he was directed by God himself to go into polygamy.

Days after his statement, Yul's 1st wife, May, who seemed to be out of the country spoke about an experience.

Source: Legit.ng