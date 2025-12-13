A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after the father of her children reportedly denied her access to her kids

In a video, she recorded herself at the man's gate and disclosed that she had been knocking for about an hour without being able to see her children

The video drew massive reactions on TikTok, with social media users consoling her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady drew sympathy online after sharing an emotional experience of being prevented from seeing her children.

In the heartbreaking video, she lamented over the painful situation involving her former partner and access to their children.

Mum cries out over inability to see kids

The video, filmed outside a residential property, captured her pain as she explained her situation and why she believed she was being unfairly denied access.

Identified by the handle @DR Iko on TikTok, she explained that she had gone to her children’s father's residence to see them but was left standing outside the gate for a long time.

She stated that despite repeated efforts to get attention from inside the house, no one responded to her or allowed her entry.

According to her, she believed she was legally entitled to spend time with her children.

She explained that a court arrangement had granted her unrestricted access to them, which made the situation even more painful for her.

She further alleged that her former partner deliberately instructed someone else in the house not to open the gate for her.

In her words:

"My baby daddy will not let me see my kids. According to the court I have full access to the kids but I'm here at the house and they refused to open the gate for me. I have been knocking and he told his son, the one he had before he got married to me, not to open the door. I've been here for the past one hour waiting to see my kids."

Reactions as mum is denied access to children

TikTok users reacted strongly to the video and expressed sadness and frustration on the mother's behalf, with many offering words of encouragement and emotional support.

@Rhéy Tàg said:

"I can't let you in, if you have ever cheated on me. The moment you cheat on me, we become strangers forever and ever."

@young Kenny said:

"My advice for u now is just focus on urself don't stress urself d children will be fine he will be tire one day the children are growing give him a sp."

@J P U said:

"You have to inform him before you come to his house, you can't wake up anytime you want and go to your enemy's house he never know your plans."

@Sammy reacted:

"Why didn't the court grant you the full custody of your kids in the first place and the guy be made to give you some money monthly?"

@Zee_W said:

"The reason she left is immaterial at this point. She’s referring to child custody agreement which the man is obviously violating. A parent can’t be denied access to their kids man or woman."

@🅞🅝🅛🅨 🅜🅔 🅞🅝🅔 said:

"Tell your side of the story well, you started with I came to see my kids. It would be better to say “as discussed or arranged I came to see my kids”, even if you discussed your coming with him your video says it differently. Just take note."

@Grootman added:

"Access to the kids doesn’t mean you have to meet at his place, make an arrangement where the kids will be drop off to you."

