A video showing the moment Bella Shmurda linked up with Annie Idibia has been making waves online

The two Nigerian celebrities had linked up at what appeared to be a nightclub in South Africa

The highlight was, however, the singer's coded hand gesture to the actress and her reaction, which has sparked conversation online

Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, caused a stir over his coded message to Annie Macaulay 'Idibia' in a video circulating on social media.

According to reports, Bella Shmurda and Annie had linked up at a nightclub in South Africa.

Bella Shmurda links up with Annie Idibia in South Africa. Credit: bellashmurda/annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight of the video that has captured attention on social media was the Dangbana Republik signee's coded hand gesture to the actress.

A clip also captured Annie's reaction, signifying a negative response to the singer's request, as she laughed it off.

The short exchange between the duo has ignited a conversation on social media about young men and older women's relationships.

Bella Shmurda sends message to Annie Idibia codedly in video. Credit: annieidbia1

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, an X user identified as Hybrid_Ola, wrote

"Why do young boys like older women?"

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's estranged wife had shared pictures and videos of herself, her two daughters, and her mother on vacation in South Africa.

In her comment, she gushed about her daughters, calling them her dearest friends and praising her mother as the best grandmother ever.

Annie mentioned that her daughters felt like they were on vacation, but for her, it was all about work.

The video of Bella Shmurda and Annie Idibia at a nightclub is below:

Comments on Bella Shmurda and Annie Idibia

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

thepoetpreneur said:

"She's in her desperate stage. She probably wants to get back at 2baba. I hope she is genuinely happy sha."

onwere_felix commented:

"You mean why do they like their mother's age mates?"

OnyiPathfinder commented:

"That’s disrespectful to Swanky who has been wiping her tears and making her happy Bella Shmurda should do better."

powerchibueze said:

"For this guy to get mind tell this lady such, That means every guy don taste am so him wan try luck by showing her a sign."

_fezy said:

"She never move on oo, once 2baba comeback ask for her back.. she no go reason am 2 times.."

Kingsley commented:

"Why is that after a superstars break up in marriage they start clubbing like a wild dog."

Isibo9 wrote:

"But na rubbish be this wey Bella dey do sha."

bansryb said:

"E no go better for Bella."

Adekunle_67 commented:

"Someone should smell Bella mouth. He don high Na Tubaba bar you won dey knack?"

Annie steps out with wedding ring

Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Macaulay again stirred conversation online after being seen wearing what appears to be her wedding ring.

This was days after she quietly reverted to the surname 'Idibia' across her social media platforms.

In the clips circulating online, Annie’s wedding finger is clearly visible, and many viewers believe she is wearing her wedding ring.

Source: Legit.ng