Netflix Series: Outrage as Shank Comics Reveals What He Likes About Sean "Diddy" Combs
- Shank Comics has set tongues wagging after highlighting what he likes about the convicted American singer, Sean "Diddy" Combs
- Shank's sentiment towards the incarcerated rapper came following a Netflix documentary about his life
- X Nigeria has since erupted with reactions following the streamer's opinion, despite deleting the post amidst the severe backlashes
Popular Nigerian content creator and influencer, Shank Comics, whose name is Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, has stepped on toes after making a declaration about the incarcerated American rapper, Sean Diddy Combs.
This came following the release of a miniseries titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, an American television documentary, co-produced by a fellow rapper, 50 Cent, about the sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy.
The Netflix documentary revealed shocking moments and revelations, including Diddy's alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder, Cassie Venturo's testimony, and more.
Taking to the X platform [formerly Twitter], Shank, who must have watched the series, shared a review of what he found fascinating about the rapper's life. Without mincing words, he revealed that he loved Diddy's 'perspective to grind', revealing that it played an integral role in his career and achievements.
He wrote:
"What I admire about diddy is his perspective to the grind. His mind. The way it evolves. It's crazy! That was his talent. The ability to change or adapt. He just got lost in the pursuit of power."
Within a few hours after the post went live, it generated thousands of backlashes from many who condemned the content creator for seeing a positive side in the life of a man accused of multiple charges, causing him to delete the post.
Shank's Love Diddy Stirred Immediate Outrage
Legit gathered a few reactions from social media:
@_thefinesser
Diddy described as anything other than a morally deplorable person is just you casually wielding ignorance. Diddy was a starkly untalented person that could never have made it through music without grifting on Biggie's wave. His mismanagement had multiple careers fade and die
@PRGirl233 wrote:
A lot of Nigerian men scare me. 🚩 To watch that documentary and your takeaway is how you find Diddy's greed admirable is scary. The excuse for his behaviour?🚩🚩🚩
@atomic_no04 opined:
You no go fold ke??🤣 You admire Diddy, I don mark you like that
@mirachgold
I stopped reading after “what I admire about Diddy…” Nothing to admire about that sick perv*rt
@ace_on_x
why did you delete this, thought you had actual balls like man, olodo. Prespective to the grind? Diddy used violence, dehumanised, abused and even set up his friends to be killed all for him to get to the top, and you commend that as grind. I pity ur friends.
Sean "Diddy" Combs Arrested, Charged
Legit reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to a little over four years in prison after being found guilty of different charges. The judge didn’t hold back while delivering the punishment. Diddy kept his head down as Judge Arun Subramanian announced the 50-month jail term in a Manhattan courtroom, while his heartbroken family watched from their seats.
Source: Legit.ng
