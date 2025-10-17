Yul Edochie, a Nollywood star, is celebrating his colleague, Lizzy Gold, as she buys a brand new car

Legit.ng reports that the actress purchased a new whip to commemorate her birthday

The renowned filmmaker wished Lizzy a happy birthday and gushed over her new birthday gift, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie celebrated his colleague, Lizzy Gold, after she gifted herself a brand new car on her birthday.



Yul shared a video of the actress unveiling her new ride, which was filled with pride and excitement.

Yul Edochie reacts as Lizzy Gold surprises fans with birthday car purchase. Credit: @yuledochie, @lizzygold

Source: Instagram



In the caption, he praised her dedication and consistency in the industry.



“Congratulations Ghen Ghen @lizzygoldofficial,” he wrote. “Your hard work rate is top-notch. Well deserved.”



See his post below:

Yul Edochie’s post trends, triggering reactions



Fans and fellow celebrities joined Yul in congratulating Lizzy Gold. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

yahaya_osato said:

"Na me go buy the wedding cake. Happy birthday darling."

blessinginvogue said:

"A clean comment section! For the first time in ages."

onwechinelly said:

"Me I love this ghen ghen swag . Make juju feel what woman bring to the table . 😂😂😂😂😂."

iamlionel30 said:

"My joy is that Judy is crying...... Lizzy abeg try and snatcch yul from judy... Congrats ghen ghen."

izuchukwu0765 said:

"Congratulations to you Lizzy. Please make it official with Yul. We will support you dear ♥️."

leculture said:

"A big congratulations 👏👏😍."

hopeadejoh99 said:

"Can Judy Obasi come here with her real account to comment under this great achievement???"

theodora_igboaruk said:

"I can now see that YUL has genuine fans. It was an act of mistake with a Strange woman that nearly ruined him. I can see the love coming back to his comment section."

meetyou8120 said:

"We love you Lizzy Gold Yul Edochie 😍."

lizzygoldofficial said::

"Thank you odogwu 🙌."

thatsbigjojo said:

"Congratulations...hello yul...my ❤️ to your wife.judy."

kossy_femi said:

"@yuledochie we love you!!!! I sanctify this your page in the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit. AMEN 🙏."



ada_beke_comedy said:

"Judy, come see your mate doing big things... your own na to snatcch another woman husband sotey d man wre u snatchh first daughter don get level pass u..chai..."

dantebyme said:

"Nice ride and congratulations to her. 2013-2015 upgraded to 2023."

porsh_kelly said:

"Congratulations to her."

cwalentino21 said:

"This one wey Baba comment section full with love hope I have not been missing."

moder_luv said:

"A babe and more! Congratulations @lizzygoldofficial 🔥🙌❤️. Congratulations @yuledochie too, your comment section is clean and filled with love again from your fans. Biko, whether Lizzy is just a friend or more, she has brought light & glory back into your image by working with her. Pls no near the other one called Judy again, she really pulled u down kai! Dear people, Ezedike is back! 🔥❤️."

Source: Legit.ng