Yul Edochie Celebrates Lizzy Gold As She Buys a New Car on Her B’day: “Ur Hard Work Is Top-Notch”
- Yul Edochie, a Nollywood star, is celebrating his colleague, Lizzy Gold, as she buys a brand new car
- Legit.ng reports that the actress purchased a new whip to commemorate her birthday
- The renowned filmmaker wished Lizzy a happy birthday and gushed over her new birthday gift, triggering reactions online
Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie celebrated his colleague, Lizzy Gold, after she gifted herself a brand new car on her birthday.
Yul shared a video of the actress unveiling her new ride, which was filled with pride and excitement.
In the caption, he praised her dedication and consistency in the industry.
“Congratulations Ghen Ghen @lizzygoldofficial,” he wrote. “Your hard work rate is top-notch. Well deserved.”
See his post below:
Yul Edochie’s post trends, triggering reactions
Fans and fellow celebrities joined Yul in congratulating Lizzy Gold. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
yahaya_osato said:
"Na me go buy the wedding cake. Happy birthday darling."
blessinginvogue said:
"A clean comment section! For the first time in ages."
onwechinelly said:
"Me I love this ghen ghen swag . Make juju feel what woman bring to the table . 😂😂😂😂😂."
iamlionel30 said:
"My joy is that Judy is crying...... Lizzy abeg try and snatcch yul from judy... Congrats ghen ghen."
izuchukwu0765 said:
"Congratulations to you Lizzy. Please make it official with Yul. We will support you dear ♥️."
leculture said:
"A big congratulations 👏👏😍."
hopeadejoh99 said:
"Can Judy Obasi come here with her real account to comment under this great achievement???"
theodora_igboaruk said:
"I can now see that YUL has genuine fans. It was an act of mistake with a Strange woman that nearly ruined him. I can see the love coming back to his comment section."
meetyou8120 said:
"We love you Lizzy Gold Yul Edochie 😍."
lizzygoldofficial said::
"Thank you odogwu 🙌."
thatsbigjojo said:
"Congratulations...hello yul...my ❤️ to your wife.judy."
kossy_femi said:
"@yuledochie we love you!!!! I sanctify this your page in the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit. AMEN 🙏."
ada_beke_comedy said:
"Judy, come see your mate doing big things... your own na to snatcch another woman husband sotey d man wre u snatchh first daughter don get level pass u..chai..."
dantebyme said:
"Nice ride and congratulations to her. 2013-2015 upgraded to 2023."
porsh_kelly said:
"Congratulations to her."
cwalentino21 said:
"This one wey Baba comment section full with love hope I have not been missing."
moder_luv said:
"A babe and more! Congratulations @lizzygoldofficial 🔥🙌❤️. Congratulations @yuledochie too, your comment section is clean and filled with love again from your fans. Biko, whether Lizzy is just a friend or more, she has brought light & glory back into your image by working with her. Pls no near the other one called Judy again, she really pulled u down kai! Dear people, Ezedike is back! 🔥❤️."
Rita Edochie fires at May's trolls
Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Edochie slammed social media users trolling May.
She fired at people demanding that May remove Yul Edochie’s surname from her social media pages.
Rita blew hot, noting that May would never do such and will always bear the name.
