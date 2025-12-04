Annie Macaulay, the ex-wife of singer 2Baba, stirred drama with a post she made on her Instagram page

The mother of two has been making headlines after troubling videos of her ex-husband and his new wife surfaced online

Fans took to the comments to discuss her choice of soundtrack in the post, trying to decipher its meaning

Amid legendary singer Innocent Idibia's troubled marriage, his ex-wife, Annie, made a post that caught the attention of many social media users.

The music star stirred drama and concern over a video showing what he and his new wife, Natasha, were doing both in London and Nigeria.

Fans react to Annie Macaulay's post about Cape Town amid 2Baba, wife's saga. Photo c redit@annieidibia/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Kaka Igbokwe, the superstar's manager, had to open up about what he’s allegedly going through in his marriage. 2Baba also called for help in a post on his Instagram page, though he later deleted it.

In a post shared on her Instagram, Annie announced that she was heading to Cape Town, South Africa. The mother of two used her ex-husband's soundtrack "Enter the Place" as the background music for the post.

Fans Share Interpretations of Annie’s Post

Fans of the actress reacted to her post, sharing their interpretations of her choice of soundtrack.

Fans taunt 2Baba amid Annie Macaulay's post. Photo creeit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Some believed she was indirectly telling her ex-husband to "enter back" into his wife’s house after the drama they showcased online.

Meanwhile, others supported Annie, urging her to reconcile with the singer, noting that he was still the father of her two daughters.

In her post, Annie was collaborating with her bestie, Swanky Jerry to stage a show here Bella Shmurda and Shallpoli would perform in Cape Town

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Annie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her upcoming event in Cape Town. Many shared their observation about her soundtrack. Here are comments below:

@arucarmel_of_lifestyle wrote:

"The song was very necessary."

@smallgranny_the_perfumer stated:

"Your management know work ooo. Using 2baba sound is wild. Go queen."

@drinksncoshop stated:

"Annie this song wey you use so fit make tubaba chop beating today o,tumama no go like am o."

@louisainimoye shared:

"Whoever chose this soundtrack won't make heaven I tell you, that is mad.."

@ogechi_ogueri reacted:

"Queen annieidibia1 thanks for using this sound!!! Baba is and will still remain the father of ur kids, pls make everybody enter house at this point."

@chiamakanwokeukwu wrote:

"It’s the soundtrack for me? You just weaken am. I too love you."

@nellahfrosh said:

"The original African Queen."

2Baba absent at daughter's graduation, attends in-law's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that a video of singer 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, enjoying themselves at her mother’s 67th birthday had gone viral.

The clip reflected a moment of joy for the couple as Natasha’s mother, celebrating her milestone, beams with family around her, However, fans have raised questions, especially because 2Baba was noticeably absent from his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng