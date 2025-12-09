Regina Daniels' mother, Rita, has broken her silence after she reportedly lost the AGN presidential election

The Nollywood actress returned online with a video of her giving back to the streets as she expressed gratitude to God

Despite her alleged defeat at the polls, fans and supporters flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Actress Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, has returned to social media days after she was reported to have lost the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) presidential election.

On Tuesday, December 9, Rita, via her official Instagram page, shared a video of her giving back to the streets.

The video captured her handing what appeared to be food to children from the booth of a car. She also expressed gratitude to her maker, as she wrote,

"Thank you, God, for all you have done. May your name alone be praised. Hallelujah!"

According to reports, Regina Daniels' mother lost her bid for the position in an election conducted during the Guild's annual general meeting on Saturday, December 6, in Benin, Edo State.

She was defeated by the AGN National Secretary, actor Abubakar Yakubu, who succeeded Emeka Rollas as the Guild's president.

The reports disclosed that Yakubu secured 116 votes ahead of Rita, who had 113 votes, with three ballots declared void. Yakubu's win at the poll also saw him set a record, as he became the first northern actor to lead AGN since its establishment in the 1990s.

Rita Daniels' alleged loss also comes a few weeks after Emeka Rollas, who claimed that Regina Daniels needed help, advised her to prioritise her daughter’s well-being rather than contesting the AGN elections.

Regina Daniels' mother, Rita's social media post as she breaks her silence is below:

Reactions as Rita Daniels breaks silence

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

maf_uzoh commented:

"Well done mama , may Almighty anwer all your silence prayers 🙏 God's blessings always."

chideraonyekachi755 said:

"rita.daniels06 well done mama may almighty God Answer your prayers amen."

izedomililian4 wrote:

"you can't buy us, u are bad and failed mother, forget this one way you dey oh ....the bad name you wanted for you family u have already gotten it, so rest ok."

kallybae201 said:

"Many more beautiful birthdays to your lovely son, indeed it's family before everything."

mhiz_sandyy commented:

"Some mother's loves money more than their children,they don't care what u do or who u marry, their only consign is money."

billstheodora commented:

"The rice no many nh Una don use the money take dey buy ticket."

