Actress Judy Austin sparked outrage on social media after sending a "last warning" to an unknown witch and the suspected coven members

According to Yule Edochie’s second wife, the anonymous person allegedly attacked her and her children to the point of death

Judy said in a lengthy Instagram post that the reported person had been deceiving the public to obtain sympathy while also conducting spiritual acts

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has given a fierce warning to an anonymous witch and her coven members after they attacked her.

In an Instagram post, she advised the anonymous person and her admirers not to assault her, stating that they cannot fight fire.

Judy stated that her deception to gain sympathy is acceptable, but hiding behind that and continually abusing her and her children with their admirers is the other side that people do not see. She said that the next time they tried it, she would blind them.

“The manipulation to gain pity is okay, but now hiding behind that, but CONSISTENTLY ATTACKING ME AND MY CHILDREN WITH YOUR COVEN MEMBERS is the other part people don’t see. As I SAID, THE NEXT TIME YOU TRY US WILL BE YOUR LAST!!!

"THE POWERFUL BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST WILL BLIND YOU!!! THE HOLY GHOST FIRE WILL CONSUME YOU AND YOUR COVEN MEMBERS!!! MY ANCESTORS WILL ROAST YOU ALL AND MAKE SURE YOUR PUNISHMENT CONTINUES IN THE AFTERLIFE!!!

“You can’t harm one with CLEAN HANDS, if you could, I WOULD HAVE BEEN UNALIVED BY NOW. I’m not one to talk, but I needed you to hear me loud and clear.”

See her post below:

Judy Austin's post trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

azodo.chika.3 said:

"Who be this one wey Dey call blood of Jesus? Justice for blood of Jesus."

uwa4j said:

"Imagine holy Ghost fire and ancestors in same caption 😂😂😂😂😂u are really really confused in d head 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

dorisyiba said:

"The road to the mansion is blocked."

oge.okwy said:

"Nnem tag the person you're talking to, but for now you're talking to nobody my dear😂."

rachaegold said:

"When u were setting ring light and talking every eke market say for 2years bullying her until God raised an army for her , my dear I don't think she is aware of any coven members, God is simply doing his work . Karma."

yanmo.ns_

"E don clear say na u truly dey write those things for yul page."

hadiza__u said:

"You really have guts Judy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

okogbue.treasure said:

When Judy Austin was busy dancing with another person's husband of 18years on social media and peppering her,she didn't remember. Taa gbafuo. And please enter house make eba chop.

tizaerdoo said:

This woman you get mind ooo this is really karma , have you ever sit for once to think about what you did to your fellow woman and you don't want to calm down 😢

glow_with_amaa said:

"See who is calling the blood of Jesus 😂😂😂."

lydia_bliss_essentials

Hunger don de turn your eyes you come de think say na spiritual attack 😂😂😂

constanceibeh said:

"I cover May and her children with the blood of Jesus christ in Jesus name Amen."

ruby_jay said:

"The small girl's graduation is frustrating and hunting u badly😂😂😂😂."

sharon_baby21 said:

"One is breaking barriers one is crying 😭 😂."

roma_harts said:

"When her child d!3d she didn’t come online to give u last warning o, now u have bad dream and u are ranting online."

bikini_shop_ghana said:

"Only a marriage breaker will support this woman."

