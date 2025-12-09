May Edochie became emotional as she shared a video from her daughter’s graduation at Pan-African University

In her post, she expressed gratitude for how God had come through for them during her daughter’s time in school and highlighted her daughter's hard work

Fans were excited by the post, celebrating May Edochie's daughter while showering praise on both mother and daughter

Nollywood actress and brand influencer, May Edochie, was filled with gratitude as she celebrated her only daughter's milestone graduation from university.

Her daughter, from her estranged marriage to Yul Edochie, graduated from Pan-African University a few months ago.

Fans react to video shared by May Edochie as her daughter with Yul Edochie graduates. Photo credit@mayuledochie

Source: Instagram

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Science and Media, a milestone she shared with her fans in July.

In her post, May Edochie shared a beautiful video from her daughter's graduation and promised a celebratory party in her honour.

May Edochie reflects on daughter's journey

May also reflected on her daughter’s journey, noting that, against all odds, her graduation had come to fruition.

She expressed her pride in Danielle, mentioning that while she had much more to say, she preferred to keep it simple.

Fans join May Edochie in celebrating daughter's graduation. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actress acknowledged that as one chapter of her daughter's life closed, another one was opening. She praised Danielle's hard work, resilience, and passion, believing these qualities would take her far in life.

The proud mother showered her daughter with affection and prayers, asking God to guide her path and protect her from harm.

May Edochie expressed her pride in Danielle, wishing her daughter who changed her name a few months ago even more amazing achievements in the future.

How fans reacted to May Edochie's post about daughter

Reactions have trailed the post the actress shared about her only daughter. Many of her fans joined her in thanking the young lady for making her parents proud. They prayed for her success in her future endeavours, while showering praises on the mother and other. Here are comments below:

@blessn07 reacted:

"Congratulations to our super beautiful, intelligent, talented and creative princess @d3forareason. We are extremely proud of you sweetheart. Love you to bits."

@bosealaoo wrote:

"Omg ! Congratulations darling ! Welldone momma."

@realmarta_mille shared:

"Big congratulations to your adorable ada baby girl."

@nellynellies said:

"Her mother’s incredible daughter, congrats on your outstanding achievement!!! Your future is bright and full of wonder."

@rytaddiva commented:

"God did it baby, congratulations D3, we are super proud of you girl. Go and conquer my love ."

Source: Legit.ng