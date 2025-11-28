Actor Taye Arimoro has been suspended from the Nigerian movie industry over his on-set altercation with actress Peggy Ovire

AGN and other Nollywood guilds, which took the decision, also shared details about their findings on the movie star's altercation

The verdict reached by the guilds has, however, triggered reactions, with many Nigerians expressing their displeasure

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president Emeka Rollas has announced a joint verdict with the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), officially suspending Nollywood actor Taiye Arimoro over incident on his female colleague and filmmaker Peggy Ovire's movie set.

Recall that Arimoro accused Ovire and her crew of assaulting him on a movie set, claiming his tires were deflated and his exit blocked on her instructions.

He shared images of injuries to his mouth on social media, insisting he was attacked for attempting to leave the movie set.

Taye Arimoro suspended from Nollywood

However, according to the joint document released on November 27, 2023, the three guilds reviewed the findings from their disciplinary committees and concluded that Arimoro was the primary aggressor in the incident.

The actor was found to have assaulted the production manager and the driver, and also circulated a 'false live video' that misrepresented the events and dragged producer Ovire into the issue.

The director, production manager, and crew were cleared of wrongdoing in the report.

The guilds then issued a unified decision suspending Arimoro from all Nollywood film sets until further notice.

He is required to make a public apology to the production manager, Peggy Ovire, and the director, and must also release a corrective video stating the actual sequence of events.

He has been directed to return and complete his remaining scenes for Pieces of Love under supervised conditions and to comply fully with any further instructions from the guilds.

Nollywood guilds address Peggy Ovire

The guilds also addressed Ovire's role, stating that while she wasn’t involved in the initial fight, she responded emotionally, rather than de-escalate the issue.

She is required to write official apology letters to the guilds, apologize to the estate management, and submit a written undertaking committing to better personnel handling on future sets.

Reactions trail Taye Arimoro's suspension

Peggy Ovire breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peggy Ovire responded to the N100 million lawsuit filed against her by actor Taye Arimoro.

The actress maintained that Taye’s accusations were misleading, selective, and materially false, insisting the actor omitted critical parts of the story.

According to her legal team, the issue began when Taye was asked to return to the set but allegedly reacted violently instead.

