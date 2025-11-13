A CCTV footage showing the altercation between Peggy Ovire and Taye Arimoro has emerged on social media

This comes after the Nollywood actor had accused his female colleague and her crew of assaulting him on a movie set

The CCTV footage has ignited reactions as netizens shared their observations about Peggy Ovire

The new drama between Nollywood stars Peggy Ovire and Taye Arimoro has heated up following the emergence of a CCTV footage.

Recall that Arimoro, in a viral video, accused Peggy and her crew of assaulting him at a movie location.

Peggy Ovire faces criticism after CCTV footage of her altercation with Tayo Arimoro surfaced online. Credit: peggyovire/tayoarimoro

Source: Instagram

Narrating the incident, the actor alleged that Peggy instructed her driver to block his car to prevent him from leaving, and his car’s tyres were deflated.

The actor showed visible injuries to his gums and lips. Addressing Arimoro's allegations, Peggy accused him of physically assaulting two crew members during a film shoot.

According to the actress, she came out to intervene, after the situation had already escalated.

Peggy claimed that Taye assaulted her driver because he was in possession of the actor’s car key.

Sharing a video showing her driver bleeding from his ear and with a bite mark on his arm, Peggy alleged that Taye was responsible for the injuries to her driver.

CCTV footage triggers outrage

Amid the reactions that trailed the alleged assault as Nigerians pick sides, a CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, showed what transpired at the movie location.

Netizens shared what they observed about Peggy in the footage, as many lashed out at her.

CCTV footage showed what transpired between Peggy Ovire and Tayo Arimoro. Credit: peggyovire.

Source: Instagram

The video of the CCTV footage showing the altercation between Peggy Ovire and Tayo Arimono is below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

faithbarrys.cakesnmore said:

"So at this point , did they think stopping him will make him get in character and act on the set again??? This is very unprofessional and traumatic to look at."

just_eat_farms commented:

"I don’t care if he threw the first punch, blocking his car was enough trigger, see how many people wey gather one person."

hairlexandra reacted:

"She actually put her hands on him. She was very lucky the guy is a quiet guy. That was nasty."

chrisice25 said:

"Shes very unprofessional. She could get sued for these reasons plus he could press charges."

okeunwa5 wrote:

"Can we actually see that Peggy lied?"

augustinaevbote said:

"Thank you Lord!!!! @tayearimoro is not a trouble maker I worked with him, He’s so calm and also a sweet soul."

ezekielezzy said:

"She kept pushing and trying to make him pounce on her, such a gentle man, next time she might meet a werey that lacks home training

miss_thickie commented:

"I’m a woman o but Sometimes e good to fear woman…. Wonderful!!."

ebonygold124 said:

"@peggyovire we are all disappointed in you. Are u a thug??? So after stopping him, you expect him to go back and finish his scenes??? How wud he deliver well??"

Fans question Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire’s birthday celebration took an unexpected turn as fans questioned the state of her marriage to actor Frederick Leonard.

Peggy, who turned a year older on Monday, October 21, shared stunning new photos of herself to mark the occasion.

Many of her colleagues and fans flooded her comment section with celebratory messages, but the silence from her husband did not go unnoticed.

Source: Legit.ng