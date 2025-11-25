Actress Peggy Ovire responded to actor Taye Arimoro’s N100m lawsuit, insisting his claims omit key facts

Crew members shared eyewitness accounts alleging the actor assaulted two people on set

A leaked CCTV clip has now complicated the matter, leaving fans divided over who to believe

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has responded to the N100 million lawsuit filed against her by actor Taye Arimoro.

Taye Arimoro had accused Peggy and her crew of assaulting him on a movie set, claiming his tyres were deflated and his exit blocked on her instructions.

He shared images of injuries to his mouth, insisting he was attacked for attempting to leave the location.

Peggy Ovire responds to actor Taye Arimoro’s N100m lawsuit, insisting his claims omit key facts. Photos: Peggy Ovire, Taye Arimoro.

Source: Instagram

Peggy, however, presented a sharply different narrative.

In her fresh legal response, the actress maintained that Taye’s accusations were misleading, selective, and materially false, insisting the actor omitted critical parts of the story.

According to her legal team, the issue began when Taye was asked to return to the set but allegedly reacted violently instead.

Peggy claimed he first assaulted the production manager, Luke Obayi, and then allegedly head-butted her driver, Joshua Madu, who was said to be bleeding from the ear and nose.

Witnesses reportedly submitted statements to the police confirming the alleged assaults.

The actress said Taye attempted to flee after the confrontation, and any effort to restrain him was only to prevent him from escaping before police officers arrived.

Peggy further denied ever assaulting him, stressing that the only physical contact was a light push after he allegedly tried to deflate her car tyres.

Just when many thought the back-and-forth might calm down, a CCTV clip surfaced online, one that seems to complicate Peggy’s defence.

In the footage, the actress is seen pulling off her wig, handing her phone to someone, and appearing to approach Taye in a confrontational manner.

The clip quickly became the centre of online debate, with many wondering whether the actress had withheld key details or whether the short recording lacked context.

While Peggy insists she never assaulted Taye, social media users argue that the footage suggests she was ready to engage physically.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Peggy Ovire's account

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Mercy Omanijo Onubi

"I was able to read to the finish line, let me rest small, I will be back to explain"

@Princess John Blessing

"Abeg if you don read am finish help us summarize am in one sentence. I never chop since morning"

@Ozor Nneka Primejoe Onyeani

"I get eye problem someone should read and explain to me abeg"

@Faith Okechukwu Nwobodo

"I only looked at the beginning and the ending. I no even understand wetin happen"

Peggy Ovire denies assaulting Taye Arimoro. Photo: Peggy Ovire.

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peggy Ovire marked her wedding anniversary with Frederick Leonard.

In a post shared, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred.

Source: Legit.ng