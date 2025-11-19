Actor Taye Arimoro filed a lawsuit against actress and producer Peggy Ovire, following a recent fight on a movie set

The actor claimed that his contract expired at 11:59 p.m. on November 11 and that attempts to leave the set were denied

Arimoro alleged in a letter dated November 18, 2025, that his rights were abused as he demanded compensation

Taye Arimoro, a Nollywood actor, has taken his colleague, Peggy Ovire, to court over an alleged attack on a movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arimoro claimed in a viral video that he was assaulted on a movie set by Peggy and her team.

Taye Arimoro demands ₦100m from Peggy Ovire over alleged attack. Credit: @peggyovire, @tayearimoro

Source: Instagram

He said that Peggy told her driver to block his car so that he could not leave, and that his car's tyres were deflated.

The actor had noticeable injuries to his gums and lips. In response to his claims, Peggy accused Taye of physically assaulting two crew members during a film shoot.

Sharing her version of the event, she stated that when she arrived to intercede, the situation had already escalated.

She claimed Taye drove away while she was still near the car, and her driver was later discovered bleeding from the ear after reportedly being smacked many times by the actress.

of the incident later appeared online, revealing that Peggy lied about it. The actress was spotted tugging her wig, handing someone a phone, and preparing to confront Taye.

The actor uploaded photos of the legal charges he filed against the popular actress on Instagram, requesting a public apology and ₦100 million in compensation.

Arimoro alleged in a letter dated November 18, 2025, from Inibehe Effiong Chambers that his rights were abused on the movie shoot.

Arimoro claimed that the production manager hindered his vehicle, while another car allegedly blocked the exit. He stated that he launched an Instagram Live for safety after receiving threats.

Peggy tried to erase evidence from his phone. Along with images, the rising star claimed he was assaulted, citing injuries, including a fractured jaw, bite marks, and bruises.

Nollywood tension rises as Taye Arimoro demands ₦100m from Peggy Ovire. Credit: @peggyovire, @tayearimoro

Source: Instagram

His lawyers claimed that his rights to personal liberty, movement, and dignity had been violated, as well as emotional suffering, psychological stress, and financial loss.

The actor is asking for a public video apology that will be posted on all of Peggy Ovire's platforms, as well as ₦100 million in damages.

His lawyers have given Peggy a seven-day deadline to respond or face their fury.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Taye Arimoro, Peggy Ovire drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

michael.jewli said:

"I love you energy It’s time we start holding people accountable for their actions 🙌🙌🙌."

thefavourazubuike__ said:

"Very very Good but God abeg 😂😂😂 Because I’m wondering if she’d be able to pay 100m, talkmore of public apology.."

emeldaambe said:

"In other countries, the police would have been dispatched to arrest her and co accomplices for assault, unlawful imprisonment and damage of property..she would have been required to pay bail for her release, pending the case going to court."

lilmiss_rd said:

"Love it👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Love to see it👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Management that is working 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

medinabatchilly said:

"As it should be 👏. Enough is enough. Violence has consequences, I hope she learns from this because what happened was not okay at all 😒😮‍💨. Taye 🫶❤️❤️❤️❤️."

keren_boamah_awuni

"Thank you. Simple fɛfɛɛfɛ👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

thedammy said:

"This is too much from a woman 😢."

dewumi_ade said:

"Very Good 👏I hope you’re getting better 😢."

simdi_dozie said:

"@peggyovire may I still tag you i know sure say you don see am , I read it on your behalf tho ! I can still come to your Dm to explain to you , if you know understand am."

Fans question Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire’s birthday celebration took an unexpected turn as fans questioned the state of her marriage to actor Frederick Leonard.

Peggy, who turned a year older on Monday, October 21, shared stunning new photos of herself to mark the occasion.

Many of her colleagues and fans flooded her comment section with celebratory messages, but the silence from her husband did not go unnoticed.

Source: Legit.ng