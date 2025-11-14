Prophet Abel Boma made a video to alert Iyabo Ojo and her daughter about what God revealed to him

In the clip, he sternly warned that people are planning against them, and if she is not careful by the first quarter of 2026, they will strike

Fans tagged the actress, her daughter, and son-in-law, urging them to take the prophecy seriously

Fans have started offering prayers to God on behalf of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter after a video of the prophecy shared by Prophet Abel Boma surfaced online.

In the viral video, the clergy warned that Ojo should run to God because people are planning against her, and if she is not careful, they will strike by the first quarter of 2026.

Fans react as prophet warns Iyabo ojo and her daughter. Photo credit@iayboojofespris/@abelboma/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

He advised her to carefully choose the people around her as the year draws to a close.

The clergy also mentioned that a major promotion is coming her way, but if she is not careful, people will claim she slept her way to get it.

He added that although Iyabo Ojo may be seen as a rejected stone, the Lord will still use and promote her. According to him, those who have been judged and condemned by men are the ones God is going to promote.

Prophet speaks about Priscilla, Juma Jux

Prophet Abel Boma also spoke about Priscilla and Juma Jux, the actress's daughter and son-in-law, who recently visited Nigeria.

Fans pray for Iyabo Ojo and her Daughter. Photo credit@iayboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The clergy claimed that Priscilla's name is being taken to the marine world, and there are plans to ruin her marriage. He further stated that they want what happened to Regina Daniels to happen to Priscilla and urged them to pray.

To avert the evil, the cleric advised Iyabo Ojo to pray daily over her daughter’s marriage, declaring that her mistakes would not befall her.

He also suggested that Iyabo Ojo declare daily what she wants for her daughter’s marriage. Sending a note to Priscilla Ojo, the cleric encouraged her to embrace tolerance, patience, and forgiveness, warning her to stay away from social media.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first prophecy concerning Priscilla and Juma Jux's marriage.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to prophecy about Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as sen below:

@edemsstitches reacted:

"Iyabo Ojo and family will triumph over all her enemies in Jesus name, amen."

@themeyl shared:

"its.priscy please be so prayerful abeg & be patient with your husband, juma_jux & pray for him learn from Chioma & be silent don’t bring your marital issues online cover your man with prayers and your family matters..Don’t be pressured by social media please."

@mimisweet2 stated:

"I agree with you sir, Our Enemies shall all be put to shame in Jesus name Amen."

@lola.ajiboye.963 commented:

"I cover Pricy and her husband with blood of God."

@ogechukwuokaka shared:

"Hallelujah!! Thank you Jesus. God gatcha lady."

@glamourluks said:

"God bless you sir. We love you."

@odiukonamba.1 said:

"May God deliver her and her family and uplift her. She will see good. She has a good heart."

@douglas3081 shared:

"This is me 2026, selecting friends into my new realm of Glory. I know Queen Mother is a great woman, and that's why the attack. The only thing I love about her is her silence and focus, may God help you Queen mother."

Seer sends message to Wizkid, Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved. The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online.

According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months. She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

Source: Legit.ng