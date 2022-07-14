Popular Nigerian comedian, Princess, has now reacted to the court sentencing Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha

Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting Princess’ foster daughter

In reaction to the news, Princess posted an emotional video of herself singing and dancing as she praised God

Popular Nigerian comedian, Princess, recently had cause to celebrate after Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The actor was convicted by a Lagos court in a judgement delivered by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter and the comedian has now reacted to the verdict on social media.

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha's 16 years jail sentence. Photos: @princesscomedian, Baba Ijesha.

Princess took to her official Instagram account to post a video of herself singing a praise song to God as she danced for joy.

The lyrics of the song also seemed to aptly capture the comedian’s message as she noted that what people used to taunt her had now led to celebration.

The comedian was seen wearing her church sutana as she praised God in the emotional video. In the caption she wrote:

“God is not man.”

See the video below:

Fans join Princess in celebration over Baba Ijesha’s sentence

Princess’ celebratory video was followed by a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some people joined her in praise, others showed support for Baba Ijesha. Read some comments below:

Og_lagg:

“E reach to wear full regalia.”

Iamsheila_:

“Seeing justice being served is one of the biggest flex of a society..people would know that they will be held responsibility for whatever actions Dey make..nice one!”

Bolatitosowunmi:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations... what God cannot do does not exist .”

Liztee1606:

“Glory to God”

Ayoka_222:

“Congratulations ma.”

Toppiyano_:

“You fought a great battle. Thank God for victory .”

E_smiler_:

“That serve him right.”

Favzyblossom:

“Make yomi escort am go the prison.”

Princess and I acted movie script: Baba Ijesha changes details of assault case, says it was planned

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the lingering child abuse case involving comic actor, Baba Ijesha and Princess stirred massive reactions on social media after another angle about it emerged.

The actor had told a Lagos court that Princess and himself acted in a movie production about the incident.

The defendant claimed Princess wanted him to act the role of a playboy in the movie and he shared a printout of WhatsApp chats between himself and the comedian as evidence to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

