Baba Ijesha's release from prison has continued to make waves on social media, with many sharing different views

A man has sent a message to the Yoruba about the need to contact social media critic VeryDarkMan

This comes as some Nigerian netizens continue to berate Baba Ijesha despite an appeal court ruling

A Nigerian man, identified as Bukky Jesse Plug on Facebook, has advised Yoruba actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, to contact online personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Baba Ijesha, who recently regained his freedom after spending more than three years behind bars, has faced criticism online since his return.

Reacting to the criticism against the actor, Bukky advised him to meet with VeryDarkMan to clear his name.

He stated that the critic has a big platform, as he recalled his role in Mohbad's case and how he supported singer Naira Marley following the backlash he faced over the singer's death.

According to the man, Baba Ijesha will forever be labeled wrongly if he fails to clear his name.

He wrote:

"Baba Ijesha I will advice u to go to VDM because he has a very big platform to explain yourself and how everything happened.Because I can see people calling u a peadophile. They are also saying that if truly u were not guilty of d offence, why were u not freed since all this years?

According to the findings of d court, the girl in question was not a minor, up till today,no birth certificate was provided to prove d girl's age. Now I want to take u all down memory lane. When Mohbad kpai, the public was very angry, Iyabo Ojo quickly came out to point accusing fingers to Naira Marley base on d cut and join videos her daughter was releasing and we all fell for it. Despite the fact that d court proved nm innocent, many of u goats up till today still call nm apayan. U all are saying d court would have proven ijesha innocent if he was framed. Is it not same court that saw all that ashana did to mohbad and still claim ashana is innocent," he wrote in part.

Reactions as man advises Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Bolanle Olabode said:

"I support this sis."

Mayomi Temitayo Modupe said:

"He doesn't need to talk for now."

Abimbola Alade said:

"Well said but let him take care of himself first, later he can do that."

