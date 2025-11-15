A video of Baba Ijesha reflecting on his prison experience emerged on social media after his release

The Nollywood actor, who was in an emotional state, sang about his experience, saying he would never wish the same for anyone

The video has since ignited mixed reactions from social media users, with many sharing diverse opinions

Another video of Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha, whose real name is Olanrewaju Omiyinka, singing as he reflects on his life experience has surfaced on social media.

In the emotional video, Baba Ijesha, who sang in Yoruba, said he would never wish his experience for anyone.

The video emerged online after the Nollywood actor was released from jail. Baba Ijesha had been sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, a foster child of comedian Princess.

He regained his freedom after spending over three years in custody for the alleged sexual assault.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi, in a post shared on his Instagram page, stated that he was freed after being cleared by the Appeal Court.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Baba Ijesha broke his silence after being released from prison. In a video, he expressed appreciation to everyone who stood by him while he was away.

The actor, who also confirmed his release, said he had a slight headache and was looking for somewhere to relax.

The trending video of Baba Ijesha reflecting on his experience is below:

Comments as Baba Ijesha sings in the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Leespills said:

"Bro is trying to recook his fame portfolio."

dele003 commented:

"I will continue to say this: that man is innocent of what they accused him of. But let's wait; posterity will vindicate him."

MistaFrank_ said:

"I believe he’s learned his lesson. Now it’s time for him to move forward and make things right."

iamyaleboi said:

"You won’t know sweet life is, until you enter cell or prison and stay for some hours at least."

waleobiz said:

"Na there e go dey wonder if him wahala dey worth the fame."

oseunti said:

"Didn't know they released him. I wish he could pick up his life again. He should meet with the young girl involved & initiate some sort of recompense. It was a setup but he was guilty of thinking with his D rather than his brain."

tofmannn said:

"!mprisonment breaks people fr fr. I wish there was another punishment other than that for off3nders."

King__Badmus said:

"He's a victim of wicked feminists in Nollywood industry He fell into their traps I pray he could get his life back together."

Talk2warith commented:

"Just go and thank Yomi Fabiyi. He’s truly your friend in need."

Netizens dig up Iyabo Ojo's old video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of actress Iyabo Ojo protesting against Baba Ijesha's release resurfaced on social media.

In the old clip, Iyabo shared what she would do if the actor was released from detention. The actress' comment has seen many questioning about the next move.

