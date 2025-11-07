A traditional ruler in Ubulu-Uku has weighed in on the ongoing crisis in Regina Daniels' marriage

In a post on his Instagram page, he offered advice to the estranged couple on how to make peace

However, fans were not impressed by his post. They dragged him and asked a series of questions about his own views on marriage

The Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, James Onwordi, has reacted to the crisis rocking Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage

Social media has been buzzing over repeated videos of Regina Daniels lamenting the issues in her marriage.

Fans react to post by Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom on Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@onishesemuubu

A few celebrities have weighed in, taking sides between the actress and the politician.

In a post on his Instagram page, the monarch suggested that it would be better for Ned Nwoko to reconcile with Regina Daniels.

He stated that Nwoko's arrest of Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy, was a measure to protect his reputation due to the threats and allegations made against him, and he urged Ned to release Sammy.

Monarch speaks about Regina Daniels' family

The traditional ruler further commented that Regina Daniels and her family had gone too far by airing their family issues online.

Fan call out Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom over Regina Daniels. Photo credit@onishezemubul

He also mentioned that the actress had attempted to tarnish Ned Nwoko's reputation, and recommended that Sammy's arrest should serve as a lesson to both the family and the public.

He acknowledged that Regina Daniels had been a positive influence on Ned Nwoko, and vice versa, encouraging the couple to reconcile and work on their marriage.

Fans react to monarch's post about Regina Daniels

Fans, however, reacted angrily to the traditional ruler's advice. They questioned why he would advise Regina to stay in a relationship where she had allegedly been abused and beaten. They criticized the monarch and claimed he didn’t deserve his title, adding that it would be better for the couple to part ways.

See the post here:

Reactions trail the post made by monarch

Reactions have trailed made the monarch about Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels's marriage. Here are comments below:

@cookie__xx___ commented:

"Some of you don’t deserve that red cap you’re wearing. She should go back after he has arrested, embarrass, demean the family? If she goes back God will punish her."

@officialtedi_wealth shared:

"Divorce is what is needed not reconciliation, this is not a healthy marriage!"

@jazminsjewels.uk shared:

"Regina's family went too far.' As how? The person who beat their sister and put out her a post where he alleged she is a drug addict did not go too far? Injustice has become the bedrock of Nigeria and there is no way we can have a working country as it is. We can try but Nigeria may just never work."

