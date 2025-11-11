Social media users are still analyzing the marital crisis between Senator Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels

The latest reaction is coming from a Ghanaian lady who said Regina Daniels should quickly keep away her phone

She also said the actress should get a professional public relations team to handle her communication

Netizens are still talking about Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko who said the actress must go through rehab to be able to care for their two young children.

Both Regina Daniels and her husband have been on each other's necks in recent days as they traded accusations on social media.

The lady said Regina should stop talking on social media. Photo credit: TikTok/@efplange_gh.

A lady, who is from Ghana has also shared her opinion on what the actress needs to do urgently.

According to the lady identified as @efplange_gh, Regina Daniels needs to drop her phone and stop posting about her family issues.

The lady said the actress should hire professional public relations managers to manage her image which has been battered in recent days.

She noted that Regina Daniels' parents and the adults around her failed to advice her properly before the marriage was consummated.

She said:

"Put the phone away. You have said more than enough. Put the phone away. Next thing is, hire a professional PR team. And from now on till this thing ends, they are going to be your official mouthpiece. They will handle all communications on your social media handles. All we need is just periodic updates on your physical well being. We don't need any more details of what happened in the marriage. It's not necessary. All of that belongs in a properly filed lawsuit."

She said Regina's mother should apologize to her for allowing such a union to take place when she was young.

The couple have been on each other's necks in recent days. Photo credit: Instagram/Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady tells Regina Daniels what to do urgently

@Lydia Forson said:

"I literally said this today, we may have ALOT of things wrong here but when needed we rise up and that makes me proud as a Ghanaian. People care enough about optics to speak up under pressure. Why are her colleagues quiet?"

@Kwabena Wan said:

"A video from her mum, said, she’s 20 when she got married. So Regina was not under age. The problem is she has put the stories on social media to seek for empathy. If she wants out, she should just leave."

@Kokloo said:

"Regina should cut ties with her mother and siblings after she's done with Ned. They only saw her as a cash cow."

@Bridget Kelsi Gh said:

"I’m proud of the Ghanaian proverb which says “ good name is better than riches “ our ancestors were wise and knowledgeable."

