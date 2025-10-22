Yvonne Jegede has shared a video on her Instagram story announcing that she has found love again

In the clip, her lover rented out an entire cinema for the two of them while he got romantic with her

However, fans were not happy with his actions and took to social media to share their observations about him

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has found love again, six years after the end of her marriage o actor Abounce.

The couple had parted ways, and Yvonne previously spoke about her broken marriage, which turned controversial a few months ago.

Fans share take about Yvonne Jegede's video with lover. Photo credit@iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story, Yvonne shared a video of herself with her new lover at a cinema.

She mentioned that the man rented out the entire cinema just for the two of them to enjoy a movie on their late night date.

In the clip, she and her lover were sitting very close, with the man playfully interacting with her fingers. His gesture in the video sparked reactions from viewers.

The actress was seen eating popcorn and enjoying her time with her lover.

Fans React to Yvonne Jegede's Video

Yvonne Jegede speaks about finding love. Photo credit@iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram



Many fans of the movie star, who was previously seen with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (aka VDM) a few months ago, were not impressed by the video.

Some commented that the man seemed too young, judging by the gesture he made while playing with Yvonne Jegede's fingers.

Others questioned his intentions, suggesting that he might not be serious about a relationship with the actress.

A few fans also commented on his outfit, particularly his sneakers and white socks, asking why he was dressed in such a casual manner.

Fans slam Yvonne Jegede's lover

Fans shared their take on what the actress's lover was doing to her in the video. Here are comments below:

@realchichi_ reacted:

"That guy is not responsible what is this ??? Even secondary school lovers can't do this."

@grace_oyifie_agbo stated:

"It looks like She is using her other hand to do that."



@diamond.ella commented:

"What’s that finger thing ???? Auntie at your age?"

@jojo_empress__ shared:

"I’ve decided to stop hating on relationship people cuz my hate may be why I’m single, anyway, this is so cute."



@loy_ise_ shared:

"It’s the socks for me."

@chiyemkem shared:

"The finger thing wasn’t necessary mtcheww! Person mama ooo."



@zucchy_nedu wrote:

"That finger thingy was a turn-off. Like was that necessary?"

@epitomeofgrace said:

"A responsible man will not do what I just saw. That's a big turn off. There is noting someone wouldn't see online"

