Kola Ajeyemi has shared a video to celebrate one of his female colleagues, whom he described as a "bundle of talent

In the video, he and the lady are seen hugging and holding each other while celebrating

Fans reacted to the recording, sharing their opinions about his gesture with the lady

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kola Ajeyemi, has celebrated the birthday of one of his female colleagues, Toke Jamiu.



The father of two shared a video featuring him and Toke as she marked her special day.

In the clip, the two are seen enjoying a playful moment upstairs before heading downstairs to cut a cake in the sitting room.



While on the staircase, Toke, dressed in her pyjamas, embraces Kola in a lovey-dovey moment. The staircase was decorated with balloons, and a birthday song played in the background.

Toke's Bbrthday video sparks controversy

The video, shared by Kola Ajeyemi, has generated a stir among viewers. Many questioned the nature of the video, calling it inappropriate, even if it was part of a movie scene.



Fans pointed out that Kola doesn't share similar videos with his wife, Toyin, and some speculated that he might be shy around her.



A few others speculated that there might be issues in the music star's marriage, suggesting that sharing such an “indecent” scene with another woman could be a sign of trouble.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Kola Ajeyemi's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor while celebrating his female colleague. Many had a lot to say about his marriage and his kind of content online. Here are comments below:



@zeediamond stated:

"Wait that’s not his wife ? Is it a movie set cos why did they wake up in the same house ?? It’s unnecessarily suggestive sha."



@seweasy.ng shared:

"I ve seen several videos where Toyin be trying to be all lovey dovey with him and he acts shy and doesn't welcome the whole pda ish. He he's here relaxed with all the hugs and fun. Doesn't mean there's an issue with his marriage, God forbid."

@daintybrashop commented;

"I don’t understand, they are not a couple? So how come? Pyjamas? Endless hugs? God Abeg ooo."

@thesweetness05 wrote:

"Oh! An actress. Plus I see this is a scene in a movie "heart to heart" that oga used to bait us. But whatever...na them sabi."

@lolasaces shared:

"I thought he was talking about his wife at first."

@harsabey said:

"My issue is that I wish he was always this enthusiastic about his wife, he is so laid back when it comes to her. Maybe he is shy around her."

