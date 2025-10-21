Ryan Taylor's partner has announced that they are expecting their second baby in an online post

In her caption, she addressed those stalking her online, stating that the baby is for the boxer

Fans reacted to the post, sharing their opinions and taunting her in the comments

DJ Cuppy’s ex-lover, Ryan Taylor, will soon be a father for the second time, as his partner, Michelle, has announced the exciting news online.



In a post making the rounds, Michelle addressed those who have been stalking her and Ryan, stating that she is expecting another baby with the boxer.

Fans react as DJ Cuppy’s ex Ryan Taylor’s lover gives update. Photo crredit@fionamichelle/@cuppymusic

She shared a picture of her growing tummy while holding their first baby in her arms.

Ryan Taylor’s lover shares baby shower photos

In another post on her Instagram, Michelle shared pictures from her baby shower.



In the caption, she expressed that she would no longer hide, as people love her for who she is. She also shared her gratitude for the clarity she’s gained this year, stating that she now knows who to be with and who to surround herself with.

Fans encourages DJ Cuppy’s over post by Ryan Tylor's lover. Photo credit@cuppymusic

It’s worth noting that just a few months after ending his relationship with DJ Cuppy, Ryan shared photos of his partner and their baby.



Many fans were unhappy with his actions, feeling that he wanted a baby while DJ Cuppy was not ready to have children outside of wedlock.



Since then, Ryan has granted interviews and slamming people discussing his relationship and the colour of his baby with Michelle.

Reactions trail Ryan Taylor's lover post

Many fans of the boxer reacted to the post made by his lover. They taunted her and asked why Ryan has not given her a ring. They thanked God for DJ Cuppy and added that he must be desperate to have a baby with the disc jockey, which she was not comfortable with. Here are comments below:

@dthickqueen stated:

"Let him put a ring on it then you can brag sis."

@dearmaagnolia shared:

"He is the one granting interviews talking about his ex how many years after while you’re pregnant with your second child."



@mz_princessz reacted:

"So is that an achievement nawa o."



@bayydayy commented

"huhh the caption, I was going to write something cute and sentimental."

@anitapicatoste shared:

"I love it girll, you look stunningg, this dress is insane on you."



@gidi_chacha stated:

"If no be DJ Cuppy, wetin go make us know am, abi pregnacy na acheivement now."

@2jelibon_fave reacted:

"It’s obvious Cuppy refused to have a baby for him and you fill that space."

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared the desire of her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in two folds.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans share their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

Source: Legit.ng