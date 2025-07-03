A video has captured social media activist Verydarkman and actress Yvonne Jegede in a loved-up moment

The two shared a special time together, and the video quickly became a trending topic among their fans

Fans are sharing their hot takes on Verydarkmana's preferences while also weighing in on the video

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has sparked online commentary with the way she interacted with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, in a trending video.

The TikToker, who was rumored to be dating some female police officers, was seen with the mother of one in a compromising position at a club.

In the video, the two of them shared a hug, with Jegede resting her head on Verydarkman's chest and face.

They also posed for pictures as she continued to lean on him while smiling. Jegede wore a skimpy black dress and stood very close to VDM.

How fans reacted to the VDM and Jegede's video

Many fans were not pleased with the way Jegede was standing and leaning on VDM. They noticed his facial expression and concluded that he prefers single mothers.

Others criticized actresses in general and reflected on their initial rejection of VDM when he first began his activism, calling him a "dirty boy."

In the video, Yvonne Jegede noted that VDM was her younger brother from Agenebode, and she was proud of him.

In return, VDM also noted that people will just have to love the actress because she is an amazing person.

It’s worth noting that VDM was recently accused of being gay, a rumor he addressed online. Not long after, he was seen with a fair lady, and the leg was spotted in his hotel room. He later confirmed the relationship by posting a video where they shared a warm hug.

How fans reacted to VDM, Jegede's video

Reactions have trailed the video of VDM and Yvonne Jegede at the club. Here are comments below:

@son__of__grace009 commented:

"Imagine the boy wey most of actress in industry claims he was dirty before, now he has money and fame he don become their spec. Brother after God choose money e get why."

@deeds_sadly shared:

"VDM the single mom specialist."

@kay_adubs stated:

"Na that honest bunch podcast make me dey look this lady with one kind eye."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics reacted:

"The day I met Yvonne jedege, she is amazing abeg with her laugh laugh and her chocolate skin glowing, shinning and looking so healthy."

@a4mahoney shared:

"I love the smile in VDM face."

