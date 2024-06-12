Nedu has reacted after Yvonne Jegede apologised to May Edochie over her utterance on his podcast

The actress, who was a guest on the podcast had blasted women, who were abusing Yul Edochie for marrying a second wife

In his message to the actress, he said that he loves people, who stand their words as he called those people his number one

Broadcaster and podcaster, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel professionally known as Nedu has generated massive reactions after he reacted to Yvonne Jegede's apology letter.

Legit.ng had reported that Jegede had apologised to May Edochie over her utterance while on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Reacting to the letter, he sent the actress a message. In the note, he said he if people should talk, they should use their chest to stand by their words.

After blasting her, the podcaster noted that people, who stand by their words, are his number one.

Recall that May Edochie's lawyer had replied Jegede after her utterance. He made some revelations about Yul and his children.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Nedu. Here are some of the comments below:

@sheila_idongesit:

"I am sure she is regretting ever going on that podcast right now. Nedu hates women since his ex wife showed him shege. She suppose know this."

@herroyalhawtness:

"Nedu must have something he gives to his guests since it seems like any time they attend his podcast they forget their brains at home and when they get back they remember to pick up their brains."

@trader_bf:

"Anybody wey wan stand by Yul na so so palava you go Dey see."

@lafacebeautyhair:

"Chai.. i wish she didnt even go there."

@queenlero:

"Shebi I said it. Fear short people, especially the ones wey resemble briefcase. You bring these women to your podcast, start setting them up for drags by asking them tricky questions. When they start dragging them, u hide yourself."

@iambeautifulonyinyechukwu:

"Nedu I'm very sure isn't alright after what he has gone through... His siblings should check on him... He might be depressed codely.."

@sexydee522:

"Now they have left her."

@official_udykevin:

"Notorious podcast indeed."

@itsvibesangel_:

"Period."

@vyels_v:

"Yvonne fold???? Chai so you no get liver??"

