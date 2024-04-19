A snippet for a new movie posted online by Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has got people talking online

The trending snippet was a teaser for the new biopic Lateef Adedimeji is currently working on about Professor Wole Soyinka

This is yet another major milestone for the growing gallery of iconic movies by Lateef Adedimeji

The teaser for a new biopic about veteran Nigerian author, writer and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, played by Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji, has got people talking online.

Lateef Adedimeji posted a teaser of the upcoming movie on his page, stirring massive reactions online as netizens drooled in anticipation.

Nollywood superstar Lateef Adedimeji trends online as a teaser of his new movie about Prof Wole Soyinka goes viral. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

This is the third biopic movie Lateef Adedimeji will be starring in. His biggest movie and most impactful biopic movie to date is Ayinla Omowura.

Lateef played the legendary Apala singer from Abeokuta in Ayinla 2021. The movie was a massive success in cinemas and streaming platforms.

The Nollywood actor was also the star of the biopic about the current Nigerian president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lateef Adedimeji plays Wole Soyinka

The Nigerian actor has now taken his artistry to a new level as he plays the literature juggernaut Wole Soyinka in his upcoming movie.

In a post shared on his page, Lateef has alerted his fans to the arrival of the new movie with an exciting teaser and caption.

See Lateef's caption below:

"I can’t wait for you all to see this magic. You will love it."

Watch the teaser below:

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@mcmelon_batife:

"@adedimejilateef you always kill every character like you’re the real person, … Omo God really take his time to build you ma bro I hail your creator."

@gaozu_official:

"My fav @adedimejilateef using my fav's song @brymolawale."

@ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

"Why so great! This same you embodied Ayinla Omowura perfectly , you played the lifestyle of President Tinubu excellently and here we go again. The biopic king himself. More blessings sirrrr."

@alert092:

"I won’t lie that Brymo song caught my attention."

@lolamagret:

"The world is not ready for you darling ..... You are a blessing to us."

@mercyoyebade:

"Trust your magic makingWole Soyinka the 2nd."

@the_yeesha:

"AAA has done it again."

@dejiacre:

"@adedimejilateef killing every character. Ibrahim Chatta - is the epitome of the Yoruba cultural heritage."

@iam_kiwimania:

"@adedimejilateef boss u b cheat for dz game take ur flowers."

@temal_beauty_house:

"Is there character that @adedimejilateef can't act no you're too good."

Adedimeji talks about his role on JagunJagun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when Lateef Adedimeji talked about his role in the Nollywood blockbuster Jagun Jagun.

He shared how intense and challenging it was to play the role of Gbotija in the Netflix original produced by Femi Adebayo.

Lateef also took that opportunity to warn his fans to look out for more mind-scattering characters he was set to bring to life.

Source: Legit.ng