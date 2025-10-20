Davido Commissions Female Hostel named after Late Mother at Abia Private Uni, Chioma Reacts
- Davido has shared a video showing the moment he commissioned a female hostel named after his late mother, Veronica Adeleke
Davido commissioned the project when he graced a private university convocation ceremony in Abia State
Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, also reacted to the commissioned hostel named after her late mother-in-law
Nigerian international act David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Sunday, October 19, commissioned a female hostel at Clifford University, Abia State, named after his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.
This took place during the university’s 6th Convocation Ceremony, where Davido also delivered a speech to the graduands.
A heartwarming video captured how the DMW label boss arrived in Abia, alongside members of his 30BG crew and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, to officially unveil the project, amid cheers from students and fans at the event.
Davido honours late mother
Davido stated that the commissioned female hostel was a tribute to his mother’s legacy as a teacher, philanthropist, and advocate for education, whose values continue to inspire him.
The singer described his mother as a woman whose belief in compassion and learning shaped his outlook on life and success.
As a show of support, Cubana Chiefpriest also promised to pay the school fees of 50 students.
"Today, I had the honor of inaugurating a hostel at Clifford University named after her. Walking through that building, seeing the smiles of the students who will live there, I realized this was more than a tribute. It was a continuation of her purpose, turning love into legacy, one life at a time," he said in part.
Davido's wife Chioma reacts
The singer's wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, also took to her Instagram page to re-share the video on her Instastory, describing it as beautiful.
“So beautiful,” she wrote.
The video showing the moment Davido commissioned a female hostel named after his mother in Abia is below:
Comments as Davido unveils hostel
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many of the singer's fans applauded him. Read them below:
chyboo_jj said:
"I cannot be more proud of this man @davido."
prettydivamakeover wrote:
"Goosebumps as I read. You are Different. KING DAVID."
ebenezerchinwendu said:
"Thank you so much, Sir for honoring my convocation ceremony with your presence, God bless you abundantly and immensely @davido
light_ozioma reacted:
"To those who don't know the amount that CP pledged here let me tell you people school fees in Clifford University ranges from 550k to 1.2m, so CP would be spending almost or even over N40m on this pledge as he's going to be paying for students from the 6 different faculties. So CP money na really water."
erico_mentor said:
"This is what we call impact to the society. This is the reason God created us to live and help each other in this world."
toniaokobah wrote:
"You are the best and would remain the best ,God will forever protect you and your family Davido."
