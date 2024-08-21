Excitement As Lateef Adedimeji Teases Fan With New Biopic, Lisabi, Shares Pics: “So Proud of You”
- Lateef Adedimeji has shared the good news about his latest work with his fans on social media, and they are happy about it
- In the post, he said a biopic he just finished was for his Egba people, Africa, and the entire black race as he penned a note with it
- He also shared pictures taken from the location of the movie that got his fans rejoicing in the comment section of his post
Nollywood versatile actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has teased fans with his latest production, which is a Netflix movie.
The award-winning thespian shared the post on Instagram and penned a note with it to appreciate those who made it possible.
According to him, the biopic is titled Lisabi, which he called his newborn. He noted that after his success with his first biopic 'Ayinla', he knew he was to do another one.
The movie act, who recently spoke about his success as an actor, explained that Lisabi chronicled the escapades of an ultimate Egba warrior farmer.
Lateef Adedimeji dedicates film
The movie star dedicated his new biopic to the Egba people, because the film was meant to glorify their heritage.
Adedimeji also dedicated it to the entire Yoruba race, Africa, and blacks worldwide. He appreciated the director of the movie, Niyi Akinmolayan, and the cast and crew of the Netflix movie.
According to him, the movie would start showing on September 27, 2024.
Below is the post:
How fans reacted to Lateef's post
Reactions have trailed the post Lateef Adedimeji made about his new film. Here are some of the comments below:
@authenticmuy:
"Super super congratulations dear bro. Let’s go Lisabi Agbongboakala."
@olayodejuliana:
"Lisabi agbongbo akala de!"
@segunogungbe_:
"Congratulations bro ."
@mo_bimpe:
"So so so proud of you! The best."
@tayofak:
"Amazingly amazing! Congratulations @adedimejilateef and Adebimpe mo_bimpe so so proud of you two… and well done on all the hardwork."
@wumitoriola:
"Lisabi we are ready."
@_samuterri:
"I’m having tears of joy. I’m over happy."
@topshowtrendzy:
"Egba omo Lisabi Awa lomi Agbongbakala."
Lateef Adedimeji acts as Wole Soyinka
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the teaser for a biopic about Wole Soyinka, played by Lateef Adedimeji, left people talking online.
Lateef posted a teaser of the soon-to-be-released project, stirring massive reactions online as netizens drooled in anticipation.
The movie was produced by one of his colleagues, Joshua Ojo while Adedimeji played the lead role.
