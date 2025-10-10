Luchy Donalds has shared the good news about her new house with her fans on social media

In the post, she flaunted her new home and mentioned that it was her second one this year

She also shared other things she had purchased in 2025. Fans were excited for her, congratulating her and praying for more blessings for themselves

Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds has bought her second house in one year. The talented movie star shared the exciting news with her fans in a post on her Instagram page.

According to her, she is grateful for this new achievement and thanked God for his blessings on her life and hustle. She proudly mentioned that this is her second house in one year.

Luchy Donalds' fans react to her post about her blessing. Photo credit@luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

In addition, Luchy revealed that she had also purchased a car earlier this year, continuing to count her blessings. She expressed her readiness to receive more blessings from God in her life.

Luchy Donalds also shared stunning pictures of her new house, including one where she stood in front of her building, flashing a peace sign and smiling at the camera.

Luchy Donalds appreciates God for his blessing. Photo credit@luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

A few months ago, Luchy also shared the good news of being blessed with a new home.

More recently, good things have been happening to Nigerian actresses and actors. Fellow actress Sarah Martins also posted about her new car, revealing it was purchased after spending a few months in Lagos.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Luchy Donald's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@ihemenancy reacted:

"Congratulations my baby, keep soaring higher to the toppest top."

@calistaokoronkwo stated:

"Sis! Congratulations. I’m over the moon for you ,you have no idea ! You deserve it and more . God bless your resources . Yaaay."

@fra51996 said:

"Why nollywood men re not buying houses and cars. Ogini neme ? Is God now partial ? Blessing only actress and leaving the actors behind? Oh chim oo... Congratulations jare ....mana yadiba..... Ije nwoke."

@orji_chidera_grace shared:

"Congratulations beautiful sis of my from lmo state."

@georginaibeh shared:

"Congratulations Lulu for Luscious . Arrrrh God ooo I tap from this blessing ooo . Super happy for you Queen."

@omannadi commented:

"Oh my goodness , my dearest luchy huge congratulations my darling . God gat you in anything special way ooo."

@isi.mmiri.anaedo1 said:

"3rd one coming ,congratulations fav, u look stunning the day I saw u in my street shooting movie ,what a hard working lady big love."

@chizzyalichi wrote:

"Which house I’m I coming to visit with Kene, congratulations my darling ."

Luchy Donalds receives N5m as Val's gift

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Luchy Donald's lover surprised her on Valentine's Day with a N5m credit alert.

The young screen star posted a picture of the bank alert on her Instagram story. The actress claims she didn't anticipate any gift from her lover because they hadn't spoken all day.

Fans were excited for her as they all congratulated her about her gift. Some asked her to do give away from the money she got from her lover.

Source: Legit.ng